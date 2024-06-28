

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Swiss Health & bioBeauty AG, owner of the prestigious beauty and longevity brand NIANCE, is thrilled to announce that Natalia Vodianova, internationally renowned supermodel, philanthropist and investor, has become one of the key shareholders of NIANCE. This strategic partnership starts a new chapter in the brand's journey towards global prominence. Natalia Vodianova

Natalia's favorite NIANCE Premium Glacier Facial Cream About NIANCE NIANCE is a Zurich-based luxury skincare and nutritional supplement brand, Switzerland's best-kept secret in beauty and longevity. Celebrated for its groundbreaking use of proprietary biotechnology, FERNESSE™, this advanced technology enables the release of the full Triple-Biotic power (prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics) of its active ingredients, significantly increasing the bioavailability of nutrients. By addressing the root cause of aging through the skin's microbiome and gut health, NIANCE integrates the finest natural ingredients from the Swiss Alps with cutting-edge Swiss biotech advancements, promoting rejuvenation and anti-aging by activating the body's own restorative abilities. Natalia Vodianova's Connection with NIANCE Natalia shares her personal journey with NIANCE: "In early 2021, I was introduced to NIANCE and immediately felt a deep connection with its philosophy and products. NIANCE is different from hundreds of skincare products I have tried before. Being active in modeling, social activities, and traveling, my skin is constantly stressed by makeup, lights and external pollutants. The NIANCE products help me restore a glowing skin and overall health vitality. "The NIANCE Premium Glacier Facial Cream, with its unapologetically luxurious, highly effective and clean formula, has become a staple in my skincare routine. My skin feels hydrated, firm, glowing and visibly more youthful. "Equally impressive is the GENR8® Biotic Supplements VITALITY. It boosts my energy levels, supports gut health, and enhances overall well-being. "I am a strong believer in gut health - a healthy gut leads to a healthy body, as close to 80% of our immunity is located in the gut. That's why NIANCE always addresses issues of beauty and longevity at the root cause." Comments from the CEO Marnix Ettema, CEO of NIANCE, emphasizes the brand's core values: "Our growth is driven by heavy investment in innovation and the quality and efficacy of our products, which have garnered a loyal customer base globally. Despite our low-profile approach and minimal marketing investment, NIANCE is now present in about 30 countries, with an exceptionally high percentage of repeat purchases - a 71% repeat purchase rate online. Our products are favored by high-end health clinics and hotel spas worldwide. This organic growth is a testament to the power of our products." NIANCE Product Range NIANCE offers a range of premium products that address the face, body, mind, and spirit, catering to both men and women of all ethnicities, and skin colors. Contact Information

