Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, June 28, 2024
Friday, 28 June 2024, 06:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: CGFNS International
CGFNS International Announces First Global Credential for Rehab Nurses
Exam registration for Certified Global Nurse - Rehabilitation (CGN-R) to open in July, handbook available now

PHILADELPHIA, PA, June 28, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - CGFNS International, a worldwide leader in international credentials evaluation to support health worker careers, has launched the first-ever global credential for registered nurses working in rehabilitation, habilitation or restorative care.

CGFNS Certified Global Nurse - RehabilitationCGFNS Certified Global Nurse - Rehabilitation

The Certified Global Nurse - Rehabilitation (CGN-R) credential is intended to advance and improve services for the more than two billion people worldwide who need this care. It has been developed specifically for eligible registered nurses worldwide who wish to have their applied experience and competencies in rehab care recognized and verified by passing a certification examination.

The exam was created in collaboration with a global task force of more than 60 rehabilitation nursing experts from 17 countries who contributed their knowledge and guidance to develop a global competency framework for rehabilitation nursing and to create a test blueprint for a competency-based exam. The task force's framework is aligned with the Rehabilitation Competency Framework established by the World Health Organization.

Accordingly, those who earn the CGN-R credential will be able to show their employers, prospective employers and others that they have been assessed against a global industry standard for rehabilitation care and that their expertise has been benchmarked against other nurses in rehab care worldwide.

Registration for the CGN-R exam will open in July, with testing dates to be scheduled for November. Registered (first-level) nurses with at least two years' work experience in rehabilitation care are eligible to apply. Further details on eligibility requirements, exam topics and how to apply can be found in the exam handbook, now available at the CGFNS website.

"This will be the first global specialty certification offered anywhere for rehab nursing. It represents a huge shift for our global health workforce, for whom specialty credentials are often out of reach and require migration to the countries that offer them. The CGN-R certification will enable rehabilitation nurses everywhere to demonstrate a validated specialty skillset to their employers, carry the credential with them wherever they want to work in the world, and advance their career opportunities," said Julia To Dutka, Chief of the CGFNS Global Health Workforce Development Institute, which is leading the initiative to develop this and other global credentials for the rehabilitation workforce.

"Provider certifications enable health systems and hospitals to confidently identify the most well-equipped workforce candidates to meet their burgeoning care needs. At a time when qualified interdisciplinary care teams are critically needed in rehabilitation care, the CGN-R establishes a global standard against which employers can set the bar for provider qualifications within their health systems," said Terrence Carolan, Managing Director of Medical Rehabilitation and Aging Services of CARF International, an independent, nonprofit organization that accredits more than 66,000 rehabilitation and other health and human service providers on five continents and that has advised CGFNS in developing the CGN-R credential.

Nurses who sit for the initial CGN-R exam in November will receive a discount on exam fees.

CGFNS is also offering an early adopter program for hospitals, health systems or rehabilitation organizations that would like to invest in specialty certification for their rehab nurse workforce. The program includes opportunities to host the CGN-R exam onsite for their rehab nursing teams and earn an early adopter's badge for organizational recognition.

Information on additional credentials for other health workers in a rehabilitative/habilitative/restorative environment - including physical and occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists and rehab technicians, among others - will be made available in the coming months.

More information on the program can be found at https://www.cgfns.org/services/certification/global-rehabilitation/

About CGFNS International, Inc.

Founded in 1977 and based in Philadelphia, CGFNS International is an immigration-neutral not-for-profit organization proudly serving as the world's largest credentials evaluation organization for the nursing and allied health professions. CGFNS International is an NGO in Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and is a member of the Conference of NGOs in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations (CoNGO).

Contact Information
David St. John
dstjohn@cgfns.org

SOURCE: CGFNS International




Topic: Press release summary
Source: CGFNS International
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, HR
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

CGFNS International
Mar 12, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
CGFNS International and The DAISY Foundation Honor Outstanding International Nurse Recruiters
Feb 24, 2024 04:00 HKT/SGT
CGFNS International Unveils New Think Tank to Advance Health Workforce Development Scholarship and Solutions Worldwide
Dec 6, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
As Health Systems Struggle With Nursing Shortages, CGFNS International Sees a Sharp Rise in Nurses Seeking to Migrate to the U.S.
Sept 15, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
CGFNS Appoints New Chief Technology Officer to Lead its Digital Transformation
Aug 16, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
New CGFNS Survey of Immigrant Nurses in the U.S. Reveals Their Economic Impact
July 11, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
Veteran Healthcare Communicator Lea Sims Appointed to Lead CGFNS Marketing and Communications
Apr 12, 2023 19:30 HKT/SGT
Responding to the Need for Accelerated Nursing Credentials Verification, CGFNS and NCSBN Step Up Collaboration to Address Gaps and Improve Efficiencies
Mar 21, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
With U.S. Health Systems Under Growing Pressure to Fill Staff Vacancies, CGFNS Alliance Releases Updated Standards for Ethical Recruitment of Foreign Health Workers
Mar 7, 2023 13:30 HKT/SGT
With U.S. Health Systems Under Growing Pressure to Fill Staff Vacancies, CGFNS Alliance Releases Updated Standards for Ethical Recruitment of Foreign Health Workers
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       