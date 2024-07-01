Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, July 1, 2024
Monday, 1 July 2024, 11:23 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: AVIA
AVIA Unveils Big Updates to Events for Second Half of 2024

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) has made a series of significant changes to its line-up of conferences and seminars for the second half of 2024. Most notably the December OTT Summit will become an ‘advertising first’ event, making this the key video industry conference that examines and understands the evolution of the advertising ecosystem and its impact on broadcasting and streaming.

Korea in View (Seoul, 29 August):

Building on the success of the inaugural 2022 conference, Korea in View returns to explore the impact of Korean content on the Asian video landscape. This time it will be co-located with the annual content market and conference, BCWW, held and organised every year by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA). BCWW runs from August 27-29 with Korea in View on the 29th at COEX in Seoul.

Vietnam in View (Ho Chi Minh City, 9 October):

With a population of 100 million people, a vibrant video ecosystem and a developing regulatory approach to the industry, Vietnam offers great potential and challenges. Vietnam in View, now happening on October 9, will delve into the latest developments in this highly competitive local video ecosystem and the opportunities and barriers for both international and domestic players.

Japan in View (Tokyo, 29 October):

Due to overwhelming industry interest, Japan in View has been rescheduled to October 29 as a full-day event. AVIA’s inaugural Japan-focused event will spotlight the robust video ecosystem, which, according to Media Partners Asia, generated $32 billion in revenue in 2023.

OTT Summit (Singapore, 5 December):

The OTT Summit 2024 has been designated “Advertising First”, meaning this event will engage with brands, agencies and buyers in a way designed to understand and promote the role premium video plays in today’s advertising landscape.  In addition to conference sessions covering the evolution of ad buying from broadcast to streaming, the day will also feature a separate Upfront Showcase track where premium video publishers will present their content and buying opportunities to a room full of  media planners, agency executives and advertising brands.  Being advertising first, not advertising only, means there will still be room for a look at how OTT has evolved in 2024 from a content and technology point of view.

For more information and registration details, visit AVIA’s event page.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: AVIA
Sectors: Trade Shows, Broadcast, Film & Sat
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
AVIA Links

http://www.avia.org

https://www.facebook.com/AsiaVideoIA/

https://twitter.com/AsiaVideoIA

https://www.linkedin.com/groups/734027/

AVIA
June 10, 2024 14:41 HKT/SGT
Indonesia's Intellectual Property Office Wins Award in Fight Against Piracy at Interpol Conference
June 1, 2024 17:30 HKT/SGT
Navigating Challenges and Seizing Opportunities in an Evolving Satellite Landscape
May 6, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
2024 CAP Consumer Survey Shows Increase in Piracy on Social Media and Messaging Platforms in Asia Pacific
May 6, 2024 15:40 HKT/SGT
Future of Video in India Sees Much Optimism for Growth with Technology as the Enabler for the Consumer
Apr 15, 2024 12:26 HKT/SGT
Wider Risks of Online Piracy in Singapore Continue to be Felt as Singapore Courts Order More Sites Blocked
Apr 1, 2024 15:27 HKT/SGT
Video Industry Sees Optimism Amidst Rationalisation, the Continued Importance of Asian Content and AI Everywhere
Dec 11, 2023 11:42 HKT/SGT
Online Video Remains the Growth Engine of Content Investment with Local Content Still Key to Acquiring Subscribers
Oct 20, 2023 12:56 HKT/SGT
Indonesian Police Take Out Major Pirate Operator Illegally Streaming Live Sports
Oct 18, 2023 11:31 HKT/SGT
AVIA and TVB Congratulate Hong Kong Customs for Action Against Distributors of Illegal Streaming Devices
Oct 13, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
The Future of Thai Content Shines Brightly with Thai Soft Power Enabling it to Travel the World
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       