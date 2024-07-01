

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Presto, Malaysia's First and Largest Loyalty E-commerce Aggregator, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with PLUSMiles, Malaysia’s largest rewards programme for expressway travellers by PLUS Malaysia Berhad (“PLUS”). This collaboration aims to provide extensive redemption rewards for PLUSMiles users, enhancing their travel and redemption options. Group CEO of Presto, Mr Cheong Chia Chou PLUSMiles serves a significant user base, with total PLUS expressway travellers reaching 1.8 million during non-festive periods and soaring to 2.2 million during festive seasons. Currently, PLUSMiles boasts a membership of 3.1 million loyal users. Through this partnership, Presto will provide PLUSMiles with a comprehensive product rewards redemption catalogue within the PLUS App. This new catalogue offers an extensive array of products and e-vouchers for users to select from, significantly enhancing the redemption options available to PLUSMiles members. PLUSMiles users can now start redeeming their points from the all-new PLUSMiles Product Redemption Catalogue available within the PLUS App. In the next phase of this collaboration, PLUSMiles will be integrated into the Presto App, allowing users to use PLUSMiles points directly within the Presto ecosystem. This integration is aimed to be completed by the end of this year, providing even greater flexibility and convenience for PLUSMiles users. “We are delighted to partner with PLUSMiles, extending our innovative loyalty redemption platform to a broader audience. This collaboration will provide PLUSMiles members with more choices and flexibility, making their travels even more rewarding,” said Cheong Chia Chou, Group Chief Executive Officer of Presto. “Presto's unique advantage lies in its ability to integrate points directly at the payment level, providing users with unmatched flexibility. This allows PLUSMiles points, to be combined with other payment methods to unlock valuable rewards,” Cheng continued. PLUSMiles is designed to reward expressway travellers each time they use the PLUS highways. Whether for daily commutes or road trips, PLUSMiles turns every kilometre travelled into a step towards earning rewards. Travellers earn 1 PLUSMiles Point for every kilometre travelled on PLUS highways using Class I vehicles. Additionally, users receive 1 PLUSMiles Point for every RM1 spent on cashless transactions at participating PLUS R&Rs, turning stops along the journey into opportunities to earn more points. Where Presto, Malaysia’s premier Multiple Loyalty Points Redemption Hub, is redefining the loyalty rewards programme by ingeniously integrating it with e-commerce redemption. Connected to over 20 million loyalty members, Presto offers an unparalleled selection of over 20,000 products, including health and beauty, home and living, tech gadgets, and vouchers – all available conveniently on one platform. This groundbreaking approach marks a significant shift in the loyalty rewards ecosystem, introducing a concept where loyalty points extend beyond their traditional role. Presto's loyalty-to-e-commerce redemption platform frequently updates its rewards catalogue with new and exciting products, offering users a wide variety of choices. The digital product catalogue allows for seamless updates, ensuring users always have access to the latest products and deals, enhancing the overall value of their loyalty points. How to Access the PLUSMiles Product Redemption Store: For more information, please contact:

Mandy Tan

Email: m.tan@swanconsultancy.biz





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Presto

Sectors: Retail & eCommerce, Travel & Tourism

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

