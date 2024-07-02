Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 10:06 HKT/SGT
Source: Advanced Learning Programs
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024: Unveiling the Power of Talent and Technology in the Workforce

MANILA, July 3, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024, organized by Advanced Learning Programs, is set to be the hallmark event for HR professionals, visionaries, and thought leaders. Scheduled from October 8-11, 2024, at the prestigious Novotel Manila Araneta City, this gathering promises to be a convergence of innovation, insights, and networking opportunities, shaping the future of Human Resources in the region.

Under the theme "Unveiling the Power of Talent and Technology in the Workforce," this symposium will serve as a dynamic platform for delving into the latest trends, challenges, and innovations in the HR landscape. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into crafting strategies that drive organizational success amidst rapid change.

Key highlights of the event include:

- Speaker Sessions: Renowned industry experts and thought leaders from across Southeast Asia and various industries will share practical strategies and solutions to navigate the evolving HR landscape.
- Certification Programs: Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in certification programs designed to enhance their skills and knowledge, empowering them to excel in their HR roles.
- Networking Opportunities: The Expo and Symposium will provide ample networking opportunities for HR professionals to connect, collaborate, and exchange ideas with peers, fostering valuable relationships and partnerships.
- Exhibition Showcase: An exhibition featuring leading HR solutions providers will showcase the latest technologies, tools, and services shaping the future of HR.

Advanced Learning Programs is the organizer behind the Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024, bringing together the brightest minds and innovators in the field of Human Resources. Whether you're a seasoned HR professional, an aspiring leader, or a technology enthusiast, the SEA HRES 2024 offers something great for everyone. Join us in shaping the future of HR and unlocking the full potential of your organization.

For more information, visit our website: hrexposymposium.com

About Advanced Learning Programs

Advanced Learning Programs is a leading provider of professional development and training solutions, dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations to thrive in today's competitive landscape. Through innovative learning experiences and industry-leading expertise, ALPs equip professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in their respective fields.

For Speaking and Sponsorship Opportunities, please contact:
Rhea L. Dalisay, CHRA
Assistant Manager - Training and Growth Innovation
Tel No.: (02) 7-902-0992
Mobile/WhatsApp: (+63) 9171239204
Email: rhea@alprograms.com 

For Delegate Registration, please contact:
Erika Dela Rosa
Conference Coordinator
Tel No.: (02) 7-902-0992
Mobile/WhatsApp: (+63) 9988561001
Email: erika@alprograms.com 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Advanced Learning Programs
Sectors: Trade Shows, HR
