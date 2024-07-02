Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 4, 2024
Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 12:21 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd
Lifestyle International Announces Completion of Kai Tak Project Refinancing

HONG KONG, July 3, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd (“Lifestyle International”) is pleased to announce the successful signing of a HK$7.85 billion 5-year term loan and revolving credit facility (the “New Facility”) on 28 June 2024. The New Facility is for the purposes of refinancing the existing HK$6.95 billion project loan facility for the development of the Group’s retail commercial complex in Kai Tak, East Kowloon, namely “The Twins”. This self-arranged refinancing has garnered strong interest and support from 12 financial institutions, including all the lenders under the existing facility.

Commenting on the New Facility, Ms. Lau Kam Shim, Executive Director of Lifestyle International said:"The success of this self-arranged refinancing, with the facility amount being upsized from HK$6.95 billion to HK$7.85 billion, is a strong vote of confidence in the management of Lifestyle International as well as the future prospects of Hong Kong’s retail market.”

Ms. Lau added “The Twins, which will house Hong Kong’s second full-scale SOGO department store, will kick off its’ first opening phase this year with the commencement of business operations in mid-September. We are excited to step out of our Causeway Bay home base to serve the Kai Tak local community and look forward to introducing a diverse selection of brands, lifestyle and entertainment offerings, that will enrich the daily lives of our East Kowloon customer.”

Ms. Lau concluded: “Despite the current challenging environment, the Group remains firmly confident in the future of Hong Kong, as the city’s increasing integration with the Greater Bay Area will offer tremendous growth potential for the local economy and retail industry in the long term.”

About Lifestyle International

Lifestyle International is a Hong Kong-based premier department store operator. The Group operates the flagship SOGO department store in Causeway Bay, the largest Japanese style department store in Hong Kong. Characterized by the ‘one-stop shopping’ concept and unparalleled brand equity, the Group’s department store offers a wide variety of goods ranging from daily necessities to luxury products as well as personal care services, including beauty salons, in a comfortable and pleasurable shopping environment.

Media enquiries
Email: info@lifestylehk.com.hk 




Topic: Loans & Financing
Source: Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd
Sectors: Retail & eCommerce
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Rockbird Media's HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting 2024 Wraps Up Successfully in Manila  
July 3, 2024 15:20 HKT/SGT
Q2 Metals Extends Mineralized Zone to 750 Metres at the Cisco Lithium Property, James Bay, Quebec, Canada  
July 3, 2024 15:05 HKT/SGT
Scorpios' Summer Cultural Series Redefines AI & Visual Art in Mykonos & Bodrum  
July 3, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems Launches New Remote Control Unit for Commercial Air-Conditioners in Europe  
Wednesday, July 3, 2024 1:20:00 PM
Lifestyle International Announces Completion of Kai Tak Project Refinancing  
July 3, 2024 12:21 HKT/SGT
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024: Unveiling the Power of Talent and Technology in the Workforce  
July 3, 2024 10:06 HKT/SGT
Marktuk Unveils AI-Powered Personal Financial Planning App for Seamless Savings and Investing  
July 2, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko) to honour Japan's premier resort market  
Tuesday, July 2, 2024 5:53:00 PM
Eisai Announces Move to Solo Development and Commercialization of Farletuzumab Ecteribulin (FZEC) Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC)  
Tuesday, July 2, 2024 12:01:00 PM
JCB and Taishin Bank Launch New JCB Apollo Card rewarding Taishin points in Taiwan and Japan  
Tuesday, July 2, 2024 11:00:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Global EV & Mobility Tech Forum
10  -  11   July
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia– Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze
17  -  18   July
Manila, Philippines
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
T4 Banking Philippines - Year 2
24   July
Manila, Philippines
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2024
6  -  7   August
Singapore
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Universal Tech Expo 2024
23  -  24   August
Cebu, Philippines
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Martechvibe
5   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
11  -  12   September
London
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
11  -  12   September
MADINAT JUMEIRAH, DUBAI
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
SMART RIYADH FORUM 2024
24  -  26   September
Saudi Arabia
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       