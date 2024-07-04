Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Rockbird Media's HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting 2024 Wraps Up Successfully in Manila

MANILA, July 3, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - On the heels of its successful 2023 run across Southeast Asia, Rockbird Media's HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting, themed "Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies," held from June 26-27, 2024 at Shangri-La The Fort, BGC, Manila, concluded on a high note.

The two-day event brought together over 150 CHROs and HR leaders from diverse industries to explore the intersection of human resources and technology. Attendees engaged in keynote presentations, interactive panel discussions, and networking sessions, gaining insights into the latest trends, strategies, and innovations reshaping the HR landscape globally.

“One of the biggest challenges HR professionals are facing right now is how to integrate these emerging technologies in HR practices seamlessly, without losing the core responsibility of human resources, which is humanizing organizations. I think this event is a platform to give ideas of these emerging trends,” said Dr. R.L. Fernando Garcia, Director & Head of Corporate Training and Development at Brittany Hotels & Leisure, one of the event speakers.

Another speaker, Lilybeth Magno, AVP and HR of HR Business Partnering at AboitizPower shared, “As HR, we embrace the role of making ourselves reliable by using data that links to what matters most to the business and to the people to contribute to the organization.”

Key highlights included discussions on leveraging AI in talent acquisition, enhancing employee experience through digital transformation, and strategies for upskilling the workforce in the era of automation.

On networking opportunities, Rajiv Nair, CHRO of Ramco Systems, one of the event sponsors said, “I think it's a win-win for everybody who can learn about Philippine’s market as a whole. We could also look at Asia Pacific as a region because most of the companies are global or regional… This event has definitely helped in giving us new perspective as to how to look at the same data differently.”

About rockbird media

Rockbird media is an international business media company that produces B2B events and offers business solutions.

Whether it is through online media and content, must-have business intelligence and analytics, effective networking, and partnering solutions, we help businesses and professionals learn more about the latest trends, and know more about their customers, peers, and competition, to make that decision that allows them to grow.

For more information, you can visit: https://rockbirdmedia.com/

Media contact:
annjubelle@rockbirdmedia.com




