

HONG KONG, July 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Executive Centre (TEC), the leading premium flexible workspace provider serving over 48,000 Members across 36 cities in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year. Over the past three decades, the company has firmly established itself as a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes, delivering world-class facilities, unparalleled service, innovation, and quality. "We are profoundly honored to reach this remarkable milestone and to have played an integral role in supporting the growth and prosperity of countless enterprises across the region," remarked Paul Salnikow, Founder and CEO of The Executive Centre. "Our 30-year journey has been defined by our unwavering focus on giving clients the essential tools, resources, and bespoke support they require to thrive in a fast-changing and complex business landscape. We are proud to have worked with many of the world’s leading companies, with 83% of our client portfolio being MNCs and the balance being high net worth SMEs." Since its inception as a startup in 1994, The Executive Centre has grown to become one of the largest flexible workspace providers in Asia-Pacific, boasting an expansive portfolio of over 200 locations, generating USD 315 million in revenue, driven by an annual compounded growth rate of 18%. To celebrate its 30th anniversary, The Executive Centre will host a series of events and activities throughout the year, including client appreciation gatherings, thought leadership forums, and community outreach initiatives. The company has also launched an upgrade to its MyTEC app, further strengthening its best-in-class offerings and additional services to enhance Members' experiences and mark this auspicious occasion. As The Executive Centre celebrates three decades of excellence, the company remains well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the premium workspace sector. TEC is committed to providing top-of-the-line services and facilities to its global Members, while looking towards the future with a clear vision for continued expansion and success. About The Executive Centre The Executive Centre (TEC) is Asia’s premium flexible workspace provider, opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and today boasts over 200+ Centres in 36 cities and 16 markets. It is the third largest serviced office business in Asia. The Executive Centre caters to ambitious professionals and industry leaders looking for more than just an office space - they are looking for a place for their organisation to thrive. TEC has cultivated an environment designed for success with a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Australia, with sights to go further and grow faster. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to pre-empt, meet, and exceed the needs of its Members. Walking with Members through every milestone and achievement, The Executive Centre empowers ambitious professionals and organisations to succeed. Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides first class Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Concierge Services, and Meeting & Events facilities to suit any business' needs. www.executivecentre.com Press Enquiries FGS Global

