Source: Exito
Mumbai's BFSI Sector Gears Up for Transformation at the 24th Edition of BFSI IT Summit

MUMBAI, INDIA, July 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector in Mumbai is currently undergoing a profound transformation, fueled by rapid technological advancements and a significant increase in digital adoption. Emphasizing a strong commitment to digitalization, key stakeholders in Mumbai are championing initiatives akin to advancements in digital payments and the establishment of the Digital Banking Transformation Office. These efforts are propelling the BFSI landscape forward, fostering innovation and paving the way for sustained growth and competitiveness in the region.

The summit serves as a strategic platform to delve into critical themes shaping the future of finance, such as digital payments innovation, cybersecurity resilience, AI and machine learning integration, cloud computing strategies, and enhancing customer experiences in digital banking. Participants can expect insightful discussions, keynote addresses from industry experts, and ample networking opportunities aimed at fostering collaboration and driving digital transformation in Mumbai's BFSI ecosystem.

Aligned with global trends and local imperatives, the summit aims to propel Mumbai's BFSI sector towards greater efficiency, resilience, and customer-centricity. It promises to be a catalyst for innovation, offering attendees a unique chance to explore emerging technologies, share best practices, and chart a course towards sustainable growth in the dynamic landscape of banking, financial services, and insurance.

About the 23rd Edition of BFSI Summit

The 24th Edition of the BFSI Summit marks a pivotal moment in the advancement of the banking, financial services, and insurance sector in Mumbai. This prestigious event serves as a gathering point for esteemed technology and innovation leaders within the BFSI community, offering an exclusive opportunity to explore current trends, confront challenges, and seize emerging opportunities that define the industry's trajectory. By prioritizing the imperative of digital transformation and leveraging cutting-edge technology, the summit is poised to empower attendees with indispensable resources and perspectives essential for navigating the dynamic landscape of BFSI in Mumbai.

VIP Speaker:

- Sumnesh Joshi, Deputy Director General (Joint Secretary Level)Ministry of Communications Government of India

Speakers:

  • Vishal Bhatia, Chief Digital OfficerCanara Bank
  • Ajay Poddar, CTO for Retirement TechHDFC Life
  • Arnab Biswas, Chief Information Security OfficerAxis Securities Limited
  • Aastha Arora, Vice PresidentThe London Institute of Banking & Finance (India)
  • Amit Pradhan, Vice President - Partnerships & AlliancesThe London Institute of Banking & Finance India

For more information about the BFSI IT Summit 2024, please visit https://bfsiitsummit.com/india/.

About Exito

Exito, meaning success in Spanish, is committed to the success of its customers. Hosting over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally each year, Exito brings together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and based on extensive research and industry insights, Exito's conferences facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.

For Media Enquiries, contact:
Kasturi Nayak (Sr. Marketing Executive)
Email: Kasturi.nayak@exito-e.com
Enquiry@exito-e.com




