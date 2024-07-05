

HONG KONG, July 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (“HKIRA”) today announced the winners of the 10th Investor Relations Awards 2024 (the “IR Awards” or the “Awards”). In its tenth consecutive year, the Awards recognises and honours investor relations (“IR”) excellence and best practices among Hong Kong listed companies and IR professionals. In the complex global financial and investment environment this year, effective communication between companies and investors has become crucial. The Investor Relations Awards Conference and Awards Ceremony invited experts and professionals in the field to discuss and share their different perspectives on strategies, latest trends, effective processes and best practices in investor relations. HKIRA was particularly honoured to have Dr Kelvin Wong, SBS, JP, Chairman of the Accounting and Financial Reporting Council, as the guest of honour and keynote speaker at the Awards Presentation Ceremony. The 10th IR Awards 2024 received widespread support from listed companies and the investment community. A total of 120 companies participated in the Awards this year. As in previous years, the winners were first nominated by the public and then selected via online polling by qualified voters among buy-side and sell-side investors. More than 480 investors from over 277 financial institutions voted this year. The continued support demonstrates the recognition the IR Awards enjoys in the investment community. As the importance of investor relations continues to grow in the industry, HKIRA has continued to strive to raise the standard of IR excellence in Hong Kong by optimising the award mechanism to ensure the quality of the awards. Of all the award categories, “Overall Best IR Company” is the most prestigious, as the winner is selected by the judging panel from among the winners of all the award categories for its overall exemplary performance in investor relations. This year, the winners of Overall Best IR Company by company size – Large Cap, Mid Cap and Small Cap – are China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, Xtep International Holdings Limited and CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. Dr Eva Chan, Founding Chairman of HKIRA, said, “The 10th IR Awards held this year is an important milestone for us. It not only acknowledges our efforts over the past decade, but also marks a significant step towards a new phase of development. We are honoured and grateful for the strong support and participation of professionals from various industries. Despite the highly uncertain global capital market conditions, including high inflation, high interest rates, and geopolitical volatility, we are privileged to have the support of regulators and government bodies such as the Accounting and Financial Reporting Council, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Securities and Futures Commission, the Hong Kong Financial Development Council, member companies, investor relations professionals, and friends from the investment community, who have gathered together to share their diverse perspectives on investor relations strategies, latest trends, effective processes, and best practices. We hope this will inspire and drive more companies to achieve excellence in the field of investor relations. “In the current complex and ever-changing global financial market, listed companies need to actively engage with investors, increase transparency, provide timely and accurate information, and strengthen relationships with various stakeholders. This is vital for the long-term development of companies. The organisation of the Investor Relations Awards not only recognises the efforts in investor relations work over the past year, but also celebrates outstanding practices within the industry, thus contributing to the prosperity and development of the Hong Kong capital market.” Strategic Public Relations Group is proud to once again be the Official Public Relations Partner and Diamond Sponsor of the HKIRA IR Awards 2024. Friends from the investment community and industry professionals attend the 10th Investor Relations Awards Presentation Ceremony The winners of the 10th IR Awards include the following companies (in sequential order of tickers): 1 CK Hutchison Holdings Limited 2 CLP Holdings Limited 12 Henderson Land Development Company Limited 13 HUTCHMED (China) Limited 17 New World Development Company Limited 101 Hang Lung Properties Limited 135 Kunlun Energy Company Limited 178 Sa Sa International Holdings Limited 272 Shui On Land Limited 291 China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited 331 FSE Lifestyle Services Limited 388 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited 511 Television Broadcasts Limited 551 Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited 659 NWS Holdings Limited 700 Tencent Holdings Limited 778 Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust 823 Link Real Estate Investment Trust 857 PetroChina Company Limited 887 Emperor Watch & Jewellery Limited 933 Viva Goods Co. Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies About HKIRA

Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA) is a non-profit professional association comprising investor relations practitioners and corporate officers responsible for communication between corporate management and the investment community. HKIRA advocates the setting of international standards in IR education, advances the best IR practices and meets the professional development needs of those interested in pursuing the investor relations profession. HKIRA is dedicated to advancing the practice of IR as well as the professional competency and status of its members. To date, HKIRA has over 1,300 members most of whom are working for companies primarily listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. About 64% of the Hang Seng Index Constituent Stock companies are currently members of HKIRA. HKIRA’s members are from a wide spectrum of professions including IR, finance, accounting, company secretarial to corporate investment and hold positions at different corporate levels, including top executives responsible for IR and management of listed companies. For more information about HKIRA details, please visit our website http://www.hkira.com. About the IR Awards

The HKIRA Investor Relations Awards (the “IR Awards”) is an annual campaign that aims to encourage, recognize and reward the excellence in investor relations practices by individuals and companies listed in Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Since the launch in 2015, each year the Awards seeks out and highlights the incredible achievements of individuals and companies with high standards in investor relations through their role modelling to the investment community. The Awards ceremony, consisting of a conference in the morning and presentation in the afternoon, is a spectacular gathering of IR specialists and industry professionals that applauds and publicizes the year’s achievements in investor relations. For details of the Awards and online nominations, please visit http://www.hkira.com/awards. Media enquiries:

