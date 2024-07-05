

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Go Hub Capital Berhad (“Go Hub” or the “Company”), a key transportation information technology (IT) solutions provider, proudly marked its debut today on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. The shares opened at RM0.80 per share, showcasing a strong market reception and achieving significant 128.57% premium over the IPO price of RM0.35 per share. Mr. Eng Chee Seng, Chief Business Development Officer, Go Hub Capital Berhad; Cik Alwizah Al-Yafii Binti Ahmad Kamal, Independent Non-Executive Director, Go Hub Capital Berhad; En. Zulkifly Bin Zakaria, Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Go Hub Capital Berhad; Mr. Hong Boon Huon, Chief Technology Officer, Go Hub Capital Berhad; Mr Tan Cherng Thong, Executive Director / CEO, Go Hub Capital Berhad; Ms. Lee Li Yee Executive, Director / Finance Director, Go Hub Capital Berhad; Ms. Poh Zuan Yin, Independent Non-Executive Director, Go Hub Capital Berhad; Mr. Lee Yew Weng, Independent Non-Executive Director, Go Hub Capital Berhad [L-R] Go Hub was listed under the stock name “GOHUB” today with the stock code “0311”. Having a proven track record in terminal operating systems, bus operating systems, and automated fare collection systems, Go Hub group is a recognised leader in the public transportation IT solutions industry. The Company’s innovative technologies and commitment to operational efficiency have been instrumental in enhancing the quality of public transportation services and contributing to clients' environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") targets, including improving operational efficiency and passengers’ experience. The successful initial public offering of Go Hub Capital Berhad raised approximately RM37.51 million, allocated as follows: RM24.71 towards business expansion, RM4.00 million for the repayment of bank borrowings, RM4.80 million for working capital requirements, and RM4.00 million reserved for payment of listing expenses. En. Zulkifly Bin Zakaria, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Go Hub expressed excitement: “This successful listing marks a significant milestone for Go Hub. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our team and the confidence the market has in our vision and strategy. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this will bring, allowing us to further enhance our services and expand our reach within Malaysia.” “The positive investor response to our IPO underscores the market's belief in our capabilities and growth potential. We look forward to leveraging this momentum to drive Go Hub’s growth and to solidify our position as a key IT solutions provider in the public transportation sector.” UOB Kay Hian Securities (M) Sdn. Bhd. is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent for Go Hub. ABOUT GO HUB CAPITAL BERHAD Go Hub Capital Berhad (“Go Hub” or the “Company”) was incorporated in Malaysia as a private limited company under the name Go Hub Capital Sdn. Bhd. and converted to a public limited company, assuming its current name. Through its subsidiary, principally involved in the provision of enterprise IT services, focusing on providing transportation IT solutions (including customised software development systems and integration of hardware and software systems) in the bus and rail segments. Go Hub develops transportation IT solutions such as the Terminal Operating System (“TOS”) and the Bus Operating System (“BOS”) as well as the Automated Fare Collection System (“AFC”), which enhances the operational efficiency of public transportation infrastructures. Go Hub’s offerings also extend to include maintenance and support services as well as terminal management services for the IT solutions delivered. These technologies are crucial for entities looking to modernise, streamline and optimise its operational process flow and improve passengers’ travel experience through advanced digital platforms. Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Go Hub Capital Berhad For more information, please contact:

