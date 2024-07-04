Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, July 5, 2024
Friday, 5 July 2024, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Proven Land Sdn. Bhd.
Proven Land Sdn. Bhd. Announces Partnership and Investment in EXSIM, Supported by Octowill Trustees
Investments in Growing Property Development Demand in ASEAN

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Proven Land Sdn Bhd (“Proven Land”) is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of EXSIM Development Sdn Bhd (“EXSIM”) to subscribe a stake in the renowned property development company. This collaboration allows Proven Land to benefit from a diverse and innovative project portfolio that promises significant growth and development opportunities.

Mr Jack Leong, Director of Proven Land; Mr Lim Aik Hoe, Managing Director of EXSIM Development Sdn Bhd [L-R]
EXSIM, known for its cutting-edge green and sustainable projects, has a prominent presence in the property development sector. Some notable hospitality projects of EXSIM which have been successfully completed includes Expressionz Professional Suites @ Tun Razak, Ceylonz Suites @ Bukit Ceylon, Scarletz Suites @ KL City Centre and Mossaz @ Damansara Perdana.

With a history of excellence and numerous successful developments, EXSIM has played a pivotal role in shaping the urban landscape and driving economic growth. This partnership is poised to harness the parties’ expertise to foster substantial growth in the property sector.

Mr. Jack Leong, Director of Proven Land commented, “Our investment in EXSIM marks a significant milestone for Proven Land. By subscribing the stake, we are poised to leverage their innovative projects and expertise, enhancing our portfolio and creating new opportunities for growth. This collaboration underscores our commitment to high-potential sectors and driving economic prosperity in the ASEAN region.”

Mr Lim Aik Hoe, Managing Director of EXSIM, said "We are delighted to welcome Proven Land as our partner. This collaboration signifies their confidence EXSIM in building more greener and sustainable developments, while elevating the living lifestyle of our buyers. We hope to have more partnership with Proven Land in the future, perhaps in different component of development too.”

On the same day, Proven Land also entered into an agreement with Octowill Trustees Berhad (“Octowill”), which will support Proven Land’s future development.

The Management of Octowill Trustees, remarked, “Our investment in Proven Land underscores our belief in the strategic vision and robust potential of Proven Land. This collaboration is set to unlock significant value for our stakeholders and drive sustainable growth, especially in the rapidly growing urban development landscape.”

Looking ahead, Proven Land remains highly optimistic about the future growth of the property development landscape in Malaysia. The Company is committed to identifying and capitalising on high-potential opportunities, driving innovation, and contributing to the economic prosperity of the region.

ABOUT PROVEN LAND SDN. BHD.

Proven Land Sdn. Bhd. is a Malaysia-based company dedicated to advancing sustainable property development. Proven Land focuses on creating innovative, eco-friendly developments that contribute to the well-being of communities and the environment. The company leverages expertise in property development to transform innovative ideas into successful, sustainable projects.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Proven Venture Capital Ltd.

For more information, please contact:
Jazzmin Wan
Tel: +60 17-289 4110
Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Aimee Tan
Tel: +60 16-512 0051
Email: a.tan@swanconsultancy.biz




Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Exchanges & Software, Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

