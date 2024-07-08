Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Monday, July 8, 2024
Monday, 8 July 2024
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024: Profiting Through Sustainable Technology and Net Zero Imperatives

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Pinnacle Group International, in collaboration with Sustainable Technology Centre (Singapore) Limited and various esteemed sponsors, proudly announces the 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024. This landmark event, themed "Profiting Through Sustainable Technology and Net Zero Imperatives," will be held on October 3rd, 2024, at the Sheraton Towers Singapore.

This summit will gather industry leaders, innovators, and investors to explore the latest sustainable practices and advanced technologies revolutionizing the real estate sector. Attendees will benefit from expert-led panels, in-depth case studies, and interactive exhibits focused on proptech and sustainable building technologies. The event aims to provide actionable strategies for leveraging government incentives, navigating regulatory landscapes, and adopting cutting-edge advancements.

Key Highlights of the Summit:

  • Expert-Led Panels and Keynote Addresses: Insights from top industry professionals on net zero buildings, smart building technologies, and sustainable investing.
  • Case Studies and Interactive Exhibits: Showcasing the latest in green proptech, data analytics, renewable energy integration, and sustainable materials.
  • Networking Opportunities: Including a networking lunch, coffee breaks, and an exhibition featuring the newest advancements in green building and renewable energy systems.
  • Asia Pacific Best of The Breeds REITs & Real Estate Investment Awards: Celebrating the top performers and innovators in the REITs and real estate sector where sustainability and profitability converge

The agenda is rich with topics such as government incentives, green leasing, retrofitting buildings, sustainable materials, data analytics, and the future of REITs. This comprehensive approach ensures attendees gain valuable knowledge and insights applicable to their businesses.

Event Features:

  • Sponsors: From diverse sectors including REITs, insurance, renewable energy, technology, investment banking, construction, sustainability certification, government, asset management, law, private equity, financial services, proptech, and rating agencies.
  • Exhibitors: Featuring environmental consultancy firms, smart building technology providers, sustainable architecture firms, real estate software providers, renewable energy solution providers, sustainable construction material suppliers, facility management services, data analytics firms, real estate marketing solutions, green building certification organizations, IoT device manufacturers, urban mobility solutions, energy management companies, waste management solutions providers, and proptech innovators.

Sponsorship Opportunities:

  • Various tiers with benefits such as complimentary guest passes, online visibility, event bag inserts, free exhibition space, and speaking opportunities.

Registration Information:

  • Delegate registration fees include full access to the conference proceedings, exhibition area, networking lunch, coffee breaks, and a written synopsis of the entire conference proceedings.

The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024 promises to be the premier event where sustainability meets financial opportunity, driving transformative change in the real estate and investment sectors.

For more information and to register, please visit https://reisummit.org/.

About the Organising Committee:

  • The Organiser:

TPGI Pte Ltd (The Pinnacle Group International) - CDMC leads the conference industry in Asia with innovative events. Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Shanghai and the Philippines, we capture socio-economic trends and create impactful events for regional and international markets. Known for our reliability, friendliness, and value-driven approach, we continuously innovate to serve our customers better. In 2012, we were awarded "Highly Recommended Best Finance Conference" at the Asian Conference Summit & Awards in Singapore.

  • The Co-organiser:

Sustainable Technology Centre (Singapore) Limited is a non-profit dedicated to advancing sustainable technologies. We organize events to enhance environmental and social awareness, promote industry collaboration, and offer sustainability training. We welcome collaboration with organizations driving positive change. 

For Media Inquiries or Further Information, Please Contact:
Cyan Lee (Ms.)
Marketing and Conference Manager
The Pinnacle Group International
Email: cyan@pinnaclegroup.global
Tel: +65 8222 2344




