

HONG KONG, July 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The advanced AI model for blockchain solutions, ChainGPT, and Blockpass, the Web3 compliance provider, are pleased to announce that ChainGPT’s decentralized fundraising platform and launchpad utilizes Blockpass’ KYC platform to secure its ecosystem and ensure the highest standards of compliance are met. Through this move, ChainGPT Pad - ChainGPT’s combined incubator and launchpad - is able to facilitate the development of projects in a safe and regulated manner.





ChainGPT utilizes the power of AI to create revolutionary tools such as AI crypto trading analysis, AI NFT generation, AI smart contract generation, and more. Its ChainGPT Pad solution is an IDO platform that enables projects looking to introduce a token into their systems and launch it via Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs). Through this, ChainGPT Pad will facilitate the development of the next generation of AI, Infra, DeFi, DecSi, and SocialFi projects. Pooling capital from retail users through its decentralized platform, ChainGPT’s IDOs provide higher security for end users than alternate fundraising methods by collecting the funding and only releasing to the projects after the satisfaction of certain criteria. At the same time, the ChainGPT Lab incubation and acceleration program is a multi-month-long program of an intense and intimate collaboration between promising projects that are looking to launch into Web3 that provides support and guidance alongside the acceleration of development for the projects. Blockpass, the Safe Network for Crypto™, pioneered reusable identities and crypto-native KYC/AML solutions. Its turnkey suite of compliance tools is designed to lower onboarding costs, automate remediation, prove humanity and protect against malicious actors, fraudulent activities, bots, and AI. Businesses can set up services quickly, test them for free, and start verifying users. With more than one million verified identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date more than two thousand businesses have benefitted from Blockpass’ compliant network. "With the integration of Blockpass KYC into ChainGPT Pad, we are setting a new standard for compliance and security in the decentralized fundraising space. Our collaboration ensures that ChainGPT ecosystem is providing a secure environment for our community and fostering trust in the ecosystem," said the ChainGPT Team. "ChainGPT and ChainGPT Pad represent the next stage in the evolution of blockchain solutions by harnessing the power of AI, and we’re delighted to be able to play a part in seeing its new and exciting possibilities brought to fruition,” said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. “AI has the potential to fundamentally change how services and solutions are developed and we’re fully prepared to ensure that such processes are carried out in accordance with the highest regulatory standards in order that we can all realize this future without issue.” By working together to develop these solutions, Blockpass and ChainGPT aim to create a safe and secure ecosystem where Artificial Intelligence can transform crypto, blockchain and Web3 through improved efficiencies, privacy-centric solutions, increased automation and a host of other benefits that machine learning and AI can enable. About Blockpass Ditch tedious onboarding and say hello to seamless compliance with Blockpass, the ultimate turnkey solution for KYC, KYB, and AML. Experience the market's most efficient and cost-effective compliance suite, built by seasoned compliance veterans and crypto-natives. Automate compliance processes, eradicate fraud, and onboard globally with confidence. Verify businesses worldwide, launch bank-grade verification for your organization, and instantly activate compliant KYC/AML for DeFi, exchanges, token launchpads, NFT mintings and beyond. Through Blockpass’ decentralized network of a million pre-verified crypto-enthusiasts and a thousand pre-verified businesses, you can expand your reach effortlessly. Leverage Advanced KYC Bot(TM) for intelligent remediation, On-Chain KYC® for data-free anonymity, and Unhosted Wallet KYC(TM) to meet Crypto Travel Rule regulations. Join Animoca Brands, Cardano, Polygon, Chainlink, Delta Exchange, National Geographic, TinyTap, Seedify, ChainGPT, Iskra and many more in partnering with Blockpass for compliance you can trust, growth you can accelerate and an experience you can enjoy. Join the cutting edge of secure, streamlined onboardings. Learn more and engage the Blockpass team:

Website: http://www.blockpass.org

Email: sales@blockpass.org About ChainGPT ChainGPT is the leading provider of AI-powered Infrastructure for the crypto, blockchain, and Web3 industry. From automated smart contract generation and auditing to advanced Web3 AI chatbot, AI-powered news aggregation, AI Trading Assistant, Cross-Chain Swap, and AI NFT Generator, ChainGPT is the most sophisticated, end-to-end AI solution on the market. To learn more about ChainGPT AI Tools, we invite you to visit the ChainGPT use-case page. For more information, visit: https://www.chaingpt.org/





