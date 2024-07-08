Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Wayleadr
Wayleadr Announces Expansion into APAC Region

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Wayleadr, the trailblazing force behind Arrival Solutions, proudly announces its strategic expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This significant milestone marks a new chapter in Wayleadr's mission to revolutionize employee arrival experiences worldwide.

Wayleadr has a proven track record of transforming parking and space management for prestigious clients such as Uber, OpenAI, Riot Games and L'Oréal. With its innovative platform, Wayleadr cuts administrative tasks by 50 hours per month and boosts parking availability by up to 40%, effectively addressing the challenges of employee parking and improving space utilization.

Garret Flower, CEO of Wayleadr, shared his enthusiasm for the expansion: "We see the future, and it's about making the complex simple. Wayleadr's expansion into the APAC region isn't just a business move; it's a mission to bring seamless, efficient, and sustainable arrival solutions to a rapidly urbanizing world. Our goal is to transform every journey, eliminating guesswork and frustration, so people can focus on what truly matters. Imagine this, every minute saved in arrivals is a world of possibilities elsewhere."

As an Arrival Solution, Wayleadr empowers enterprise organizations by providing a seamless, all-in-one arrival experience for employees. Wayleadr's platform leverages real-time data and predictive analytics to streamline parking allocations, reduce congestion, and enhance employee experiences with features such as online booking for parking, desks, and meeting rooms, as well as automated access control. The company also supports green parking initiatives by managing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and promoting carpooling (Wayleadr).

The APAC expansion will involve setting up regional offices and forming strategic partnerships to meet the diverse needs of Wayleadr's enterprise clients in the region, as well as cities and companies across Asia and the Pacific. This initiative aims to help businesses optimize parking spaces, enhance employee satisfaction, and promote greener urban environments through Wayleadr's advanced arrival technologies (Wayleadr).

For more information about Wayleadr and its innovative Arrival Solution, visit www.wayleadr.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Amy DeCicco
E: amy.decicco@wayleadr.com
P: 908-578-8597

About Wayleadr:

At Wayleadr, we believe the way your employees arrive at work can change the mood and the value of your business. As the world's #1 Arrival Solution, Wayleadr is helping more people arrive easier, faster and with less stress. Turning your physical spaces, like parking, desks and meeting rooms, into smart, mapped and instantly accessible spaces, Wayleadr creates a frictionless arrival experience that enables all types of businesses to drive efficiencies that create harmony and increase productivity.

SOURCE: Wayleadr




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Wayleadr
Sectors: HR, Digitalization
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
K2 Partnering Solutions Appoints James Storrier as Senior Vice President for the APAC Region  
July 9, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
BLUETTI Releases New AC50B with Exciting Offers Leading Up to Prime Day 2024  
July 9, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
Wayleadr Announces Expansion into APAC Region  
July 9, 2024 07:00 HKT/SGT
Denario Announces Strategic Partnership with Inacta Ventures to Revolutionize Precious Metals Ownership  
July 8, 2024 23:22 HKT/SGT
Lexaria Receives New Patents For Antiviral Drug Delivery and for Treating Epilepsy  
July 8, 2024 21:10 HKT/SGT
Standard Chartered GBA business confidence survey shows sentiment holding up  
July 8, 2024 19:00 HKT/SGT
World-first Trial of New Technology to Recycle CO2 Emissions from Steel Production Begins at ArcelorMittal Gent, Belgium  
Monday, July 8, 2024 5:00:00 PM
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024: Profiting Through Sustainable Technology and Net Zero Imperatives  
July 8, 2024 15:30 HKT/SGT
Q2 Metals Confirms Lithium Mineralization at Eight New Zones Discovered at the Cisco Lithium Property, James Bay, Quebec, Canada  
July 8, 2024 15:05 HKT/SGT
AltaX, Hamilton Lane and Phillip Securities Collaborate on Tokenised Private Credit Fund under Project Guardian  
July 8, 2024 13:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Global EV & Mobility Tech Forum
10  -  11   July
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia– Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze
17  -  18   July
Manila, Philippines
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
T4 Banking Philippines - Year 2
24   July
Manila, Philippines
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2024
6  -  7   August
Singapore
Digital-first Strategy In a Fast-changing Landscape
7  -  8   August
Mumbai, India
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Universal Tech Expo 2024
23  -  24   August
Cebu, Philippines
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Martechvibe
5   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
11  -  12   September
London
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
11  -  12   September
MADINAT JUMEIRAH, DUBAI
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
SMART RIYADH FORUM 2024
24  -  26   September
Saudi Arabia
24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum
25  -  27   September
Vientiane, Lao PDR
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024
3   October
Singapore
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       