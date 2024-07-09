

SYDNEY, AU, July 9, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, is launching its newest product, the AC50B portable power station on July 9, ahead of Prime Day 2024. Leading up to this year's shopping event, BLUETTI is also offering exclusive presale offers on its top generators from July 1-15. Introducing the AC50B: Smart Portable Power for Maximum Runtime The AC50B is the newest addition to BLUETTI's lineup of portable power generators, positioned between the compact 300W AC2A and the robust 1,000W EB70. This 700W unit boasts a 448Wh LFP battery, making it perfect for powering devices such as phones, cameras, lamps, and laptops. With 5 versatile outlets, the AC50B is an essential companion for outdoor adventures and emergency situations. The AC50B stands out with its exceptional minimal self-consumption and extended battery life, achieved through BLUETTI's innovative technologies. The AI-powered BLUETOPUS Battery Management System (BMS) optimizes energy use and enhances charging efficiency. The AC50B can recharge from 0% to full in just 80 minutes, ideal for quick getaways. Prime Day Lead-Up Deals on BLUETTI Products BLUETTI AC200P: Ideal for RV and camping, the AC200P features a 2,000W AC output and a 2,000Wh capacity, expandable up to 5,072Wh. It supports 7 ways to recharge (AC/Solar/Car/Generator/Lead battery/Dual AC/AC+Solar). Now available for A$1,799 (37% Off) on Bluetti Official. BLUETTI AC500 & B300S: Perfect for home backup, the AC500 offers 5,000W rated power and an expandable capacity from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh. It features a responsive UPS function with an auto-switch in 0.02 seconds during power outages. Now available for A$4,999 (26% Off ) with a free trolley on website. Exclusive Prime Day Surprises From July 1 to July 15, BLUETTI is offering special vouchers on their official website. Spend A$30, A$70, or A$130 to receive a coupon worth A$150, A$250, or A$300, respectively, applicable to single orders over A$1,500, A$2,500, A$3,000. These purchased coupons are valid until July 31. About BLUETTI As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 100 countries and regions. CONTACT:

Name: Tara Fu

Email Address: tara@bluetti.com SOURCE: Bluetti Power Inc.





