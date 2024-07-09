Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Source: K2 Partnering Solutions
K2 Partnering Solutions Appoints James Storrier as Senior Vice President for the APAC Region
With a background spanning over two decades in technical, marketing, and managerial roles, James Storrier brings a wealth of expertise to his new role as Senior Vice President for the APAC region at K2 Partnering Solutions. His leadership will be instrumental in driving client growth across Asia-Pacific.

SINGAPORE, July 9, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - K2 Partnering Solutions, a leading provider of unique end-to-end consultative technology solutions worldwide, today announced the appointment of James Storrier as the new Senior Vice President for the APAC region. Formerly CEO and Managing Director of Aquient (a company acquired by K2 in 2023), Storrier will oversee K2's offices in Singapore, Japan, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Australia, and New Zealand. He will also serve as Chief Growth Officer for K2 globally.

James Storrier, SVP K2 Partnering Solutions, APAC

Storrier will join the K2 Partnering Solutions leadership team to support client growth across Asia-Pacific, help new and existing clients improve their technology capability, and drive their growth.

"APAC is a significant region globally, characterized by wide cultural diversity, exponential economic growth, and increasing levels of innovation expected from a region transforming quickly," says James Storrier, SVP at K2 Partnering Solutions, APAC.

"K2 has the right mix of global presence and a strong understanding of local markets and their unique needs. It's a company with extreme ambition, long-running expertise and a strong alignment with its clients, which is inspirational for me. I am excited to get started with the team."

Storrier brings a wealth of industry experience, spanning over 20 years, to the role. He has held several leadership positions in Australia, leading technology, digital, and marketing teams, before relocating to Singapore in 2016. His diverse background uniquely positions him to drive growth of the company's existing client base and expand its influence with new clients across the APAC region.

"We are delighted to have James leading our APAC region," said Antonio Gulino, Group CEO at K2 Partnering Solutions. "His knowledge of the region, the enterprise technology landscape, and experience in leading transformative organizational change will support our goal of helping our customers realize the many opportunities ahead."

About K2 Partnering Solutions

K2 Partnering Solutions provides unique end-to-end consultative technology solutions in the enterprise applications, AI, and cloud space. It delivers highly skilled human capital and integrated managed services to support leading companies in developing, implementing, and operating critical technology and business solutions. K2 operates in more than 50 countries and serves clients across multiple industries.

Contact Information
Dylan Griffiths
Senior Vice President Marketing
dgriffiths@k2partnering.com
020 4592 0141

SOURCE: K2 Partnering Solutions




