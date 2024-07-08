

MELBOURNE, July 9, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - AIVF, a leading innovator in fertility technology, is thrilled to announce that its cutting-edge AI-driven solutions are now available in the Australian market. This milestone brings the promise of enhanced fertility treatments and improved success rates to clinics and patients across Australia. AIVF's groundbreaking technology is designed to accelerate the time to pregnancy and increase predicted clinical pregnancy success rates, by leveraging advanced artificial intelligence. The inclusion in the Australian market ensures that patients now have access to some of the most sophisticated and well-tested fertility technologies available. This achievement is the result of five years of intensive research, during which tens of thousands of embryos were analyzed using state-of-the-art AI models and data from five continents. This rigorous process underscores AIVF's commitment to quality and excellence in reproductive health technologies. "We are excited to bring our innovative solutions to Australia, marking a significant step forward in our mission to support individuals and couples on their journey to parenthood," said Daniella Gilboa, CEO and Co-founder of AIVF. "Our technology is designed to provide a higher standard of care, improving clinical outcomes and optimizing the IVF process." AIVF's platform enhances the IVF process through predictive analytics and decision support for all Relevant Health Professionals - such as a registered medical practitioner. This technology aims to improve success rates and optimize outcomes for fertility treatment patients, from early-stage embryo evaluation to genetic testing. Clinics in Australia can now integrate AIVF's solutions into their offerings, providing speedier, more accurate, and seamless IVF treatments. Patients will benefit from less invasive procedures, greater transparency, and higher success rates, ultimately leading to faster times to pregnancy. This expansion marks a new era in IVF treatment, and AIVF invites clinics and patients across Australia to be part of this groundbreaking transformation. For more information about AIVF and its innovative fertility solutions, please visit AIVF.co. About AIVF AIVF is at the forefront of fertility technology, dedicated to advancing reproductive health through artificial intelligence and data-driven solutions. Their mission is to support fertility clinics and their patients by providing innovative tools that enhance the IVF process and improve clinical outcomes. Contact Information

