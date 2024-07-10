

BANGALORE, INDIA, July 10, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Eton Solutions, a global leader in cloud-based services for family offices of the future, is launching AtlasFive®, its renowned ERP platform for family offices in India. Eton Solutions also announced the family office of Infosys’ founder, Narayana Murthy, Catamaran, as its launch customer. This underscores its commitment to offering a comprehensive, innovative and localised ERP platform for family offices across the country. Headquartered in North Carolina, USA, it has had a presence in India for the past 5 years with over 300 employees at their Global Technology Center in Bengaluru supporting AtlasFive® clients globally.



Catamaran will use Eton Solutions' AtlasFive® platform to streamline its investment portfolio management and enhance operational planning, reporting and compliance. Eton Solutions has developed a highly sophisticated ERP platform, AtlasFive®, a fully integrated, secure cloud-native AI-driven software tailored to meet the complex needs of family offices, currently managing over $781 billion for 665 families worldwide. Over 11.5 million transactions are processed annually with 92,000 entities on this platform. The platform integrates all operational facets of a family office into a cohesive solution, emphasising efficiency and operating leverage. Eton Solutions is also planning to set up a presence in GIFT City, Gujarat, in the near future to support the growth of its services provided to clients globally. This new Technology Center is a key milestone for the company’s expansion strategy and will serve as a hub for Eton Solutions’ operations in the country, allowing it to leverage the unique advantages of GIFT City's world-class infrastructure and regulatory environment. "We chose AtlasFive® for its proven ability to streamline investment management across multiple asset classes and to support our growth objectives.” said Deepak Padaki, President of Catamaran. “The platform’s sophisticated workflow automation capabilities will help integrate back-office operations with portfolio management, allowing us to be more productive in our investment activities.” Satyen Patel, Executive Chairman of Eton Solutions, said, “The emergence of India as a financial powerhouse with the 3rd largest concentration of billionaires in the world after China and the USA, fits squarely with Eton Solutions’ international expansion plans. India is a critical market within our global growth strategy, and we are bullish about the opportunities in this geography, and about servicing the diaspora internationally from India. The fact that we are gearing up to open our next Technology Center in GIFT City very soon is a testimony to our commitment.” Satyen added, “We are thrilled to have Catamaran as the first among what we are confident of, will be many marquee customers in India. Our partnership with Catamaran highlights the power and versatility of AtlasFive®. We are confident that our platform will empower Catamaran to achieve its ambitious growth targets while upholding the highest standards of corporate governance.” The availability of advanced platforms such as AtlasFive® in India will be transformative for the Indian family office landscape, making India a more attractive investment destination for family offices globally. Eton Solutions’ vision to address the complex needs of ultra-high-net-worth families is bolstered by a belief that a holistic, integrated platform with support from a team of skilled experts with domain knowledge in the family-office space, can enable single-family offices, multi-family offices, and professional services firms to reimagine the value they can provide to their clients. About Eton Solutions: Eton Solutions is an ERP software product (AtlasFive®) and services company founded to handle the complexities of servicing ultra-high-net-worth families globally. The company is based in the United States, in Research Triangle Park, NC. with its international headquarters in Singapore focused on serving markets outside of the Americas. Created by family office leaders, Eton Solutions' flagship product is AtlasFive®, managing over US$781 billion on our integrated platform that holistically aggregates and manages all your liquid and alternative investment assets and office's data, reporting and workflow processes. With one source of truth, Eton Solutions leads family offices into the future by maximising efficiency and minimising errors and risk. Eton Solutions has experienced a CAGR of over 100% since its inception. Visit: https://www.eton-solutions.com About Catamaran: Catamaran is the investment firm and family office of Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys. With over $1 billion in assets, Catamaran focuses on public and private investments across technology, manufacturing, deep-tech and e-commerce. Visit: https://www.catamaran.in/ For all media queries, please contact:

Ritika Kar | ritika.kar@adfactorspr.com |+91 97113 06380

Shraddha Malakar |shraddha.malakar@adfactorspr.com | +91 9167099173





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Eton Solutions

Sectors: Daily Finance, Cloud & Enterprise, PE, VC & Alternatives, SMEs

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

