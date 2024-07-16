Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Save A Train
Save A Train Presents Another New and Unique Addition to its Expanding Global Rail Platform: Rail Forward!

AMSTERDAM, July 17, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Save A Train (SAT), the leader in digital B2B Rail ticketing worldwide and one of the largest global rail distributors, has done it again! After the recently introduced ‘RailEnrichment', Save A Train is now introducing the highly innovative 'RAIL FORWARD' to their global railway ticketing platform.

This very platform confirms SAT as the pioneering company in global rail with its groundbreaking technology with the potential to revolutionize the entire railway ticketing landscape.

RAIL FORWARD is a ‘one of a kind' and totally unique system that allows train bookings to be made up to 18 months ahead!

This while normal railways bookings allow only up to 3 to 4 months ahead.

Developed in-house and based on advanced artificial intelligence to predict rail pricing, Rail Forward will prove to be a game changer in the global railway world as no other OTA, Railway, Travel agent or Travel Management company has managed do this.

However, exactly these types of companies have a strong demand for advanced bookings and pricing beyond the current 3 to 4 months availability, on behalf of their clients, as it will greatly assist them in their forward planning as well as budgeting.

With close to 200 international OTA's, Metasearch companies, Travel Agents and TMC's already in its portfolio, Rail Forward was specifically developed for these companies. It will put Rail finally in the level playing field of Air ticketing.

With over 40 years of Rail& Travel Management experience, Save A Train knows what needs to be fixed in this often called ‘broken' industry. This is how ‘Rail Forward' came about.

By adding ‘Rail Forward' to Save a Train's existing innovative global rail platform, the ticket buying and planning process will become more streamlined, and thereby making rail travel globally accessible and affordable for the mass public.

Rail Forward will therefore surely lead to unlocking a greater mass market potential and an increase in international rail bookings by an ever-growing list of Save A Train agents.

Save A Train was founded in 2016 with Headquarters in Israel and The Netherlands. It has built a solid proprietary rail technology platform. The SAT system acts as a backbone of train ticketing globally and has created a solution to many of the problems this complicated and overlooked mobility vertical faces.

Udi Sharir, CEO of Save A Train says: "Rail Forward will definitely become a game changer. It is one of the key products we have developed to optimize the OTA and traveler experience in Rail in general. Our aim is to make the complete Rail booking and travel experience as smooth, trouble free and easy as possible against the best possible fares. While we do learn from the Airline industry, we are adamant that with our existing platform and the new products to be launched, Save A Train will remain the Number One Rail Provider! ".

For more information on Save A Train please contact:
Udi Sharir / info@saveatrain.com / +972-3-6059277 / www.saveatrain.com
René de Groot / rene.degroot@saveatrain.com / +31 6 431 955 05

SOURCE: Save A Train




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Save A Train
Sectors: Transport & Logistics
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
New Horizons for SMEs in the Johor-Singapore SEZ  
July 17, 2024 12:00 HKT/SGT
Save A Train Presents Another New and Unique Addition to its Expanding Global Rail Platform: Rail Forward!  
July 17, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
The Laughing Cow Brings Innovation to Snacking with Delicious Cheez Dippers  
July 17, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu-sponsored professional golfer Ayaka Furue victorious in the Amundi Evian Championship  
Tuesday, July 16, 2024 10:26:00 PM
Best BLUETTI Prime Day Deals on Portable Power Stations and Solar Generators  
July 16, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
Lexaria Preparing For Strategic Growth  
July 16, 2024 21:20 HKT/SGT
'Alamein Festival' Launches Exciting Second Edition for 2024  
July 16, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
China Medical System (867.HK) Reincluded in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) and Maintained MSCI ESG "AA" Rating  
July 16, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
How Artificial Intelligence Can Help Give Your Business a Boost  
July 16, 2024 19:30 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Proudly Partners with the 2024 Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup  
July 16, 2024 19:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia– Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze
17  -  18   July
Manila, Philippines
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecIndonesia 2024
18   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
CDAO Indonesia
23   July
Indonesia
T4 Banking Philippines - Year 2
24   July
Manila, Philippines
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2024
6  -  7   August
Singapore
Digital-first Strategy In a Fast-changing Landscape
7  -  8   August
Mumbai, India
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Retail & E-Commerce Summit Asia 2024
22   August
Ho Chi Minh City, VIETNAM
Universal Tech Expo 2024
23  -  24   August
Cebu, Philippines
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Martechvibe
5   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
11  -  12   September
London
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
11  -  12   September
MADINAT JUMEIRAH, DUBAI
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
SMART RIYADH FORUM 2024
24  -  26   September
Saudi Arabia
24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum
25  -  27   September
Vientiane, Lao PDR
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024
3   October
Singapore
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       