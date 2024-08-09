Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, August 9, 2024
Friday, 9 August 2024, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
        

Source: Verofax Ltd / NetGreen Live
Verofax and NetGreen Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Global Reforestation Efforts
- Expediting the Journey to Net Zero -

Abu Dhabi, UAE, August 9, 2024 - ACN Newswire - In a landmark initiative to combat climate change, Verofax, a leader in blockchain traceability and AI technologies, has partnered with climate tech startup NetGreen to activate retail channels to lead the change in re-greening our planet with trust and transparency.

Wassim Merheby, CEO of Verofax, with Nisreen Shadad, CEO & Co-founder of Netgreen.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Verofax' advanced technological solutions and NetGreen's platform comes at a crucial time as businesses and consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability.

In fact, 88% of consumers want to make an environmental impact, but lack a trusted platform that is easy and affordable. NetGreen's platform meets an urgent market need where individuals can purchase a plant-a-tree service from validated reforestation projects to combat climate change.

NetGreen’s unique approach enables participants to directly engage in reforestation through everyday transactions, such as converting loyalty points into tree plantings. This model not only supports carbon sequestration but also enhances biodiversity and fosters a deeper connection between communities and their natural environments.

Preventing Double Counting & Ensuring Validation of Reforestation Projects

With Verofax validating, reforestation projects becomes seamless using Verofax' Tree Chain technology for identifying, tracking and measuring the carbon capture from trees using computer vision, AI drone feeds, geolocation, and an immutable ledger.

These technologies will automate operations to prevent double counting and ensure their alignment with the latest international standards, including Verra and UNFCCC CDM.

Nisreen Shadad, CEO and Co-Founder of NetGreen, stated, "Partnering with Verofax propels us towards our vision of a greener planet by enhancing the reach and effectiveness of our reforestation projects. Their advanced technology solutions will allow us to provide undeniable proof of impact to our participants, increasing trust and participation rates. This is a game-changer for environmental engagement."

Wassim Merheby, CEO of Verofax, said, "This partnership is an excellent opportunity to showcase how innovative technology can be harnessed to address some of the most pressing environmental challenges. By supporting NetGreen, we are not only contributing to scaling reforestation but also demonstrating the potential for technology to create significant positive change."

The MOU between Verofax and NetGreen is poised to set a benchmark for how technology can facilitate more sustainable practices across industries and communities worldwide. It underscores both companies' commitment to leveraging strengths in promoting an environmental stewardship and global sustainability.

About Verofax

Verofax specializes in providing sustainable solutions with advanced track and trace capabilities through product serialization and blockchain technology. Their solutions enhance compliance and transparency across industries, promoting environmentally responsible practices. For further details, visit https://www.verofax.com.

About NetGreen

NetGreen is a climate action application that empowers individuals and businesses to participate actively in tree-planting projects aimed at re-greening the planet, expediting the journey Net Zero. Led by CEO Nisreen Shadad, the platform enables effective afforestation participation, enhancing biodiversity and fostering community connections to natural habitats. For more information, please visit https://netgreen.live.

For additional information, please register at https://netgreen.live/inquiry, join our community at https://linktr.ee/netgreen.live, or contact us at impact@netgreen.live.




Topic: Environment Issue
Source: Verofax Ltd / NetGreen Live
Sectors: Retail & eCommerce, Electronics, Daily Finance, Cloud & Enterprise, Energy, Alternatives, Environment, ESG, Wireless, Apps, Daily News, Engineering, Blockchain Technology, Startups
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NetGreen Live Links

http://NetGreen.Live

https://netgreen.live/blog

https://www.youtube.com/@NetGreenLive

https://www.linkedin.com/company/netgreen-live/

Verofax Ltd
Feb 15, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
Verofax facilitates Egyptian EU Exports with CBAM Compliance and Lifecycle Assessment Solutions
Dec 14, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Verofax is among the Top UAE Future100 to Positively Impact the Nation's Future Economy!
Nov 22, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Verofax is selected by PwC Middle East among Top Future50 climatech start-up
Nov 2, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
Verofax Wins at Emirates Global Aluminum Ramp-Up Programme 2023
Nov 1, 2023 00:30 HKT/SGT
Verofax wins GITEX Supernova Web3 & Blockchain Award 2023
Oct 24, 2023 16:50 HKT/SGT
BANTgo and Verofax Team Up to Revolutionize E-waste Collection Through Tokenized Rewards
Aug 25, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
Verofax' Transformative Brand & Retail Martech Solution achieves FTR approval on Amazon AWS Marketplace
Aug 24, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
AWS Approves And Lists Verofax Martech Solution For Brands & Retail On Global Marketplace
Mar 5, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
Verofax to raise US$750,000 on Beban Crowdfunding Platform
Feb 17, 2023 00:40 HKT/SGT
Verofax Wins Artificial Intelligence Award at LEAP23
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       