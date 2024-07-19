

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Students of One World International School Digital Campus won a number of medals at the recently held Singapore and Asian Schools Math Olympiad (SASMO), while competing against more than 55,000 students from more than 7,000 other schools. One World International School, Singapore Three of these winners are ranked in the Top 100 in Singapore and will have a choice to represent the country at the upcoming edition of Singapore International Math Olympiad Challenge (SIMOC) - a shot in the arm for OWIS Digital Campus which is part of Global Schools Group. OWIS students won one gold, five silver and four bronze medals, alongside two honourable mentions at the Olympiad where students from more than 35 countries participated. SASMO is one of the top Maths Competitions in Singapore which gives students a platform to showcase their acumen in the subject. The 19th edition of the Olympiad was held in June. OWIS Grade 4 student Zhang Yimin was the Gold winner, while Yuan Iijma (Grade 7), Pranav Singh (Grade 4), Shubhang Silakari (Grade 5), Mihit Gajjar (Grade 5) and Chen Ziling (Grade 8) won Silver in their categories. Pia Nahar (Grade 3), Samaira Mishra (Grade 4), Madhav Garg (Grade 6) and Harrish Mohan (Grade 3) were bronze medal winners. Song JaeJun and Shaan Malusare got honourable mentions. All medal winners have qualified to participate in the prestigious 10th Singapore International Math Olympiad Challenge (SIMOC) to be held between July 20 to 23. "This remarkable achievement reflects not just the talent of our students but also the academic excellence that OWIS has to help them achieve their levels of success," said Ms. Angela Henderson, Primary head of school of OWIS Digital Campus. "The students' success at SASMO 2024 not only brings honour to our school but also brings to light the dedication to holistic education, where academic rigour is seamlessly integrated with social, emotional and physical development." One World International School, one of the fastest-growing international schools in Asia, offers high-quality international education in a nurturing multicultural environment. OWIS Punggol Digital Campus aims to develop independent, inquiring, lifelong learners, while fostering internationally-minded individuals. The campus is environmentally friendly, with facilities that include digital classrooms, indoor and outdoor sports arenas, a fully-equipped gym, a 200-metre running track, a stadium grandstand, outdoor basketball courts, adventure parks, and a multi-purpose hall for six badminton courts, 2 indoor basketball courts - all fitted with TV screens, videos and projectors. ABOUT GLOBAL SCHOOLS GROUP Global Schools Group (GSG), headquartered in Singapore, is an award-winning interconnected network of leading international schools across the world. Founded in 2022 to serve global communities with high quality education, GSG schools are truly global at heart transcending boundaries to provide a world-class learning experience through the scale, diversity and experience of its widespread network. GSG mission is to nurture young minds into future global leaders. Contact Information

