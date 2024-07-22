

Here are some of the key findings from the survey - 62% of employees are aware of employee resource groups focused on diversity and inclusion

- 50% of respondents state that their organisations have diversity training programs

- 51% of respondents state that their organisations support work-life balance with flexible work hours and remote work options

- 67% of workplaces offer special benefits for LGBTQIA+ employees

- 58% of respondents say their organisation is responsive or highly responsive to feedback on diversity issues Manila, Philippines, July 22, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In today's globalised economy, Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) play a crucial role in driving innovation and competitiveness in the workplace. A recent survey by foundit, a leading talent platform, highlights significant progress and exciting opportunities in D&I practices across Philippine organisations. The survey unveils a promising landscape in the Philippines' corporate environment, with a majority of respondents reporting that their organisations offer special benefits for LGBTQIA+ employees and have employee resource groups focused on diversity and inclusion. These findings point to the substantial strides Philippine workplaces have made in harnessing the proven benefits of diverse teams, such as enhanced innovation, improved decision-making, and stronger financial performance. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) have become critical focus areas for organisations worldwide. DEI initiatives aim to create workplaces that reflect the broader society, ensure fair treatment and access to opportunities for all employees, and foster an environment where everyone feels valued and empowered to contribute. As businesses increasingly recognise the benefits of diverse teams, understanding the current state of DEI practices is crucial. The survey, conducted as part of foundit's ongoing commitment to fostering diverse and inclusive work environments, highlights the alignment between organisational intentions and implemented actions regarding diversity initiatives in the Philippines. While 50% of employees report that their organisations have diversity training programs in place, there's still room for growth, as 35% of respondents are not at all familiar with the concept of diversity hiring. Encouragingly, 58% feel their organisation is responsive or highly responsive to feedback on diversity issues. These findings suggest a strong commitment to diversity in principle and significant progress in implementation, with exciting opportunities to further enhance diversity initiatives. Sekhar Garisa, CEO of foundit, commented on the findings: "The Philippines is demonstrating remarkable progress in creating inclusive workplaces. It is particularly encouraging to see that 67% of companies offer special benefits for LGBTQIA+ employees, showcasing a deep commitment to inclusivity. This positions the Philippines as a leader in the region for LGBTQIA+ workplace support. The high awareness of employee resource groups and the prevalence of diversity training programs indicate that Philippine businesses are taking concrete steps towards fostering inclusive environments. As we move forward, there's a fantastic opportunity to build on this foundation, particularly in areas such as diversity hiring awareness and expanding training programs. Organisations that continue to invest in these areas will not only create more inclusive workplaces but also unlock new levels of innovation and competitiveness in the global market." Key findings from the survey include: LGBTQIA+ Support: 67% of respondents report that their workplace supports LGBTQIA+ employees with special benefits, including healthcare coverage, family and relationship benefits, mental health support, and training and education benefits.

67% of respondents report that their workplace supports LGBTQIA+ employees with special benefits, including healthcare coverage, family and relationship benefits, mental health support, and training and education benefits. Diversity Awareness and Definition: While 35% of respondents are not at all familiar with the concept of diversity hiring, among those familiar with the concept, 62% define workplace diversity comprehensively, including actively seeking diverse individuals, creating an inclusive environment, embracing a diversity mindset, and complying with anti-discrimination laws.

While 35% of respondents are not at all familiar with the concept of diversity hiring, among those familiar with the concept, 62% define workplace diversity comprehensively, including actively seeking diverse individuals, creating an inclusive environment, embracing a diversity mindset, and complying with anti-discrimination laws. Organisational Commitment: 50% of respondents believe their workplace is highly or extremely committed to hiring a diverse team, while 24% perceive a moderate commitment, and 9% report no commitment at all.

50% of respondents believe their workplace is highly or extremely committed to hiring a diverse team, while 24% perceive a moderate commitment, and 9% report no commitment at all. Training Needs and Effectiveness: 50% of respondents state that their organisations have diversity training programs, with 46% having mandatory programs. In terms of effectiveness, 30% reported becoming fully aware from training, while 27% saw no increase in awareness.

50% of respondents state that their organisations have diversity training programs, with 46% having mandatory programs. In terms of effectiveness, 30% reported becoming fully aware from training, while 27% saw no increase in awareness. Recruitment Practices: Respondents report that organisations are adopting various initiatives to ensure equal opportunities. These include conducting interviews in diversity-friendly spaces (18%), inviting applications from diverse communities (15%), consistent commitment to diversity hiring goals (14%), and regular reviews to update hiring processes to mitigate bias (14%).

Respondents report that organisations are adopting various initiatives to ensure equal opportunities. These include conducting interviews in diversity-friendly spaces (18%), inviting applications from diverse communities (15%), consistent commitment to diversity hiring goals (14%), and regular reviews to update hiring processes to mitigate bias (14%). Provisions for Applicants with Disabilities: Respondents state that organisations offer specific accommodations, such as accessible online application processes (17%), accessible interview venues (16%), and additional time allowances for assessments if needed (16%).

Respondents state that organisations offer specific accommodations, such as accessible online application processes (17%), accessible interview venues (16%), and additional time allowances for assessments if needed (16%). Work-Life Balance: 51% of respondents state that their organisations have policies in place to support work-life balance with flexible work hours and remote work options, particularly for women with caregiving responsibilities.

51% of respondents state that their organisations have policies in place to support work-life balance with flexible work hours and remote work options, particularly for women with caregiving responsibilities. Employee Resource Groups: 62% of respondents are aware of employee resource groups focused on diversity and inclusion within their organisations, with 49% finding these groups highly or extremely valuable.

62% of respondents are aware of employee resource groups focused on diversity and inclusion within their organisations, with 49% finding these groups highly or extremely valuable. Peer Support and Networking: 42% of respondents state that their organisations frequently or always facilitate peer support and networking opportunities for diverse groups, 25% say they sometimes do so, and 14% report that their organisations rarely or never provide these opportunities.

42% of respondents state that their organisations frequently or always facilitate peer support and networking opportunities for diverse groups, 25% say they sometimes do so, and 14% report that their organisations rarely or never provide these opportunities. Responsiveness to Feedback: 58% of respondents perceive that their organisations are responsive or highly responsive to feedback on diversity issues, highlighting a positive trend in organisational communication and action on diversity-related concerns. "These findings showcase the Philippines as an emerging leader in corporate diversity and inclusion," Garisa added. " As we look ahead, there's an exciting opportunity for Philippine businesses to leverage this strong foundation in workplace equality and lead the way for inclusive workplaces across the region." The survey was conducted as part of TRIUMPH, Asia's leading virtual career fair for diversity, demonstrating foundit's commitment to promoting inclusive workplaces. As organisations navigate the evolving landscape of workplace diversity, this survey serves as a crucial benchmark, offering insights into current practices and highlighting areas for future focus and improvement. By leveraging their strengths and addressing opportunities for growth, companies can create even more inclusive and successful workplaces. About foundit - APAC & Middle East foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME) is a leading talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. In addition to a powerful AI-powered job search, foundit offers e-learning, assessments, and services related to resume creation, interview preparation, and professional networking. Since its inception, the company has assisted over 90 million job seekers across 18 countries in upskilling and connecting them with the right job opportunities. foundit is now also the Official Talent Partner of the Badminton World Federation across 20 key world tour events. Over the last two decades, the company has been a leader in the world of recruitment solutions and has recently launched a cutting-edge solution to give recruiters access to passive candidates in addition to active ones. With the use of advanced technology, foundit is seeking to efficiently bridge the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep tech to sharpen hyper-personalised job searches and offer precision hiring. To learn more about, foundit in APAC & Gulf, visit: www.foundit.com.ph | www.foundit.sg | www.foundit.my | www.foundit.in | www.founditgulf.com | http://www.foundit.hk | www.foundit.id Contact:

For media inquiries or further information, please contact

Namrata Sharma – Namrata.sharma@adfactorspr.com

Contact number - +65 81383034





Topic: Press release summary

Source: foundit

Sectors: Daily News, HR, ASEAN, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

