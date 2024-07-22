Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc
GA-ASI to Host First Blue Magic Event in the Netherlands
Dual-Use Innovation and Funding Conference Gives Dutch Businesses an Opportunity to Partner With World-Leading UAS Supplier

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 22, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Following the success of Blue Magic events held in Belgium, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has scheduled its first Blue Magic event in the Netherlands on Nov. 19, 2024. The Blue Magic Netherlands (BMN) event will be held in Eindhoven, a city known as a global technology hub. BMN will bring together Dutch startups, universities, government officials, aerospace leaders, and representatives from other high-tech industries who will see technology advancements within the Dutch technology ecosystem and connect qualified partners with funding opportunities to support next-generation dual-use solutions.

Joining GA-ASI for the event will be partners Lockheed Martin Ventures, Brabant Development Agency (BOM), and the Netherlands Industries for Defence & Security (NIDV), as well as Brainport Development, an organization that develops regional economic strategy and projects and promotes Brainport Eindhoven at home and abroad.

"We want to build on our successful Blue Magic concept, which fosters a collaborative partnering environment for technology ideation, and bring it to the Netherlands," said Brad Lunn, Managing Director-Strategic Finance at GA-ASI. "We look forward to hosting thought leaders in the Dutch innovation ecosystem for a full day of technology interchange. Our goal is to provide a single forum for sharing ideas and implementation strategies that can shape the course of technology and defense systems and ultimately make the world safer."

GA-ASI delivered its MQ-9A Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) to the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) in 2021 and recently announced an increase in the total order of MQ-9As in its service to eight.

GA-ASI held its first European Blue Magic event in 2019, with subsequent events held in 2020, 2021, and 2023. Since the inception of Blue Magic, GA-ASI has commenced work with a broad range of European and international businesses. For the Blue Magic Netherlands event, GA-ASI and other participants will hear technology pitches followed by a lively panel discussion and host a networking event where participants can meet with other high-tech businesses and leaders to see if their capabilities can be leveraged in new and useful ways.

Areas of focus for BMN 2024 will be artificial intelligence/machine learning, autonomy, advanced materials, sensors, advanced manufacturing, and space.

Businesses interested in participating in the BMN 2024 event should visit the event website for additional information.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable RPA systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator® RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With more than eight million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent situational awareness. The company also produces a variety of sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, Lynx, Predator, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

