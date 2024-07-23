

EM2AI Collaboration with AI Singapore bears fruit

Improve transparency and enhance overall patient experience SINGAPORE, July 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Mainboard listed Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (“Q & M” or “the Group” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) is proud to announce the release of the “Treatment Plan” on its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-module developed by its 49%-owned subsidiary, EM2AI, in collaboration with AI Singapore. The "Treatment Plan" AI-Module leverages state-of-the-art technology including Large Language Models (LLM) to optimise treatment recommendations. It combines the strength of conventional clinical decision support systems, with the advanced processing capabilities of LLM to understand and interpret all data and input effectively. The tangible benefits for patients are as follows: Early detection of oral health issues with suggested treatment options based on conditions detected and analysed by AI;

An iterative platform that learns continuously;

Allows patients to be informed of all available treatment options for their individual condition, that is AI-based, resulting in more objective decision-making. To ensure safety and accuracy, we have implemented thoughtful measures to mitigate potential issues such as inaccurate, over or under-diagnosis to maintain precise control over treatment outcomes. By integrating the latest advancements in LLM, this innovative approach not only enhances the accuracy of treatment options, but also instils confidence in dental professionals by providing reliable insights tailored specifically for each patient. Furthermore, with the introduction of this “Treatment Plan” Module, the patient journey through advanced AI digital dentistry is now covered from start to end. Starting with the initial consultation and followed by x-ray imaging, the AI swiftly analyses the x-rays for pathologies, auto-generates treatment options and the journey ends with a dental health report that patients can bring back home. This complete and streamlined workflow not only enhances patient satisfaction but also empowers Q & M to deliver superior care to patients with confidence. Dr Ng Chin Siau, Group Chief Executive Officer of Q & M, said, “This latest release of the AI-Treatment Plan module signifies a significant advancement in our dental clinics’ digital capabilities and enables the Group to offer this enhanced service to patients within its network. Most importantly, our dentists will be able to deliver superior care to our patients, enhancing both clinical outcomes and elevating the overall patient experience. All this, while greatly strengthening our overall value proposition as patients will be provided with holistic analysis with recommendations that will be unbiased and objective. " "After successfully supporting EM2AI in developing their AI capabilities through the 100E programme in 2018, this new module marks a significant extension of our collaboration under the Short Industry Project (SIP) programme. I am thrilled to see our engineers partnering with EM2AI's domain experts and AI team to harness large language models (LLMs) for cutting-edge dental treatment planning, ensuring precise, reliable, and patient-centered care. We are committed to continuing our support for local enterprises as they innovate with AI integration, striving to deliver tangible benefits, elevate consumer experiences, and make a positive societal impact," said Laurence Liew, Director of AI Innovation, AI Singapore. About Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (QC7.SI) Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (QC7.SI) (“Q & M” or together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) is a leading private dental healthcare group in Asia. The Group owns the largest network of private dental outlets in Singapore, operating 105 dental outlets across the country. Underpinned by about 270 experienced dentists and over 350 supporting staff, the Group sees an average of 40,000 patient visits a month in Singapore. The Group also operates 5 medical clinics and a dental supplies and equipment distribution company. Outside of Singapore, the Group has 44 dental clinics and a dental supplies and equipment distribution company in Malaysia. Q & M is also the substantial shareholder of Aoxin Q & M Dental Group Limited, a dental Group listed on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange that operates dental clinics and hospitals primarily in the north-eastern region of the PRC. The Group aims to expand its operations geographically and vertically through the value chain in Malaysia, the PRC and within the ASEAN region. The Q & M College of Dentistry was established in 2019 to offer postgraduate dental education as part of its commitment to continual education and professional development of dentists. It offers Singapore’s first private postgraduate diploma programme in clinical dentistry. In 2020, the Group expanded into the medical laboratories and research industry with the strategic investment into Acumen Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. (“Acumen”). Currently, Acumen focuses on developing its range of medical research, tests and solutions to secure viable patents and to achieve successful commercialisation of the medical products in the near future. The Group was listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX- ST”) on 26 November 2009. For more information on the Group, please visit www.QandMDental.com.sg Investor and Media queries, please contact: Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd

