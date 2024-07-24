Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Avance Clinical
Avance Clinical Appoints Asia Regional Director as Part of Global Expansion Program

WAKE FOREST, N.C. | ADELAIDE, AUS, July 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Avance Clinical, the award-winning CRO for biotechs, is proud to announce the appointment of Jessica Han as Director, Asian Operations based out of Avance Clinical’s Seoul, Korea office.

Jessica Han, Avance Clinical Director, Asian Operations
Jessica Han, Avance Clinical Director, Asian Operations

The formal announcement will be made at BIO Taiwan, in the Australian Pavilion, at the Taipei International Convention Centre (July 26 – 28). Book a meeting with the Avance Clinical team attending BIO Taiwan.

This strategic move underscores Avance Clinical's commitment to the Asia market, which is an attractive region for biotechs to access patients during their clinical trial development.

Avance Clinical CEO Yvonne Lungershausen said she was extremely pleased to have Jessica Han lead Avance Clinical’s Asia operations.

“With over 17 years of experience in the healthcare and clinical research industry, and a deep understanding of the Asian market, and in particular the Korean market, Jessica Han is set to drive Avance Clinical's operations and strategic initiatives across Asia,” Lungershausen said.

Han’s career began as a registered nurse in the critical care unit at Samsung Medical Center, where she focused on patient care and clinical research. Transitioning into the clinical trial sector, she has worked in various roles at leading contract research organizations in the region, such as Parexel, PRA Health Sciences (now ICON), and Novotech.

On her decision to join Avance Clinical, Han stated, "I was drawn to Avance Clinical because of its innovative approach to clinical trial management and its commitment to high-quality service delivery”.

“I was particularly impressed by Avance Clinical’s strategic focus on scaling up its operations in the region and its strong reputation for excellence in clinical research. I am eager to contribute to the company’s growth and support its strategy to further expand in this dynamic market, driving successful clinical trials and fostering new business opportunities in Asia,” she said.

“In the region, Avance Clinical is known for its tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of biotech companies and importantly, its commitment to quality that ensures the integrity and reliability of trial outcomes. Avance Clinical's demonstrated scientific and regulatory expertise streamlines the approval process, reducing timelines and accelerating project delivery. These comprehensive and client-focused services make Avance Clinical a leader in the industry, which aligns perfectly with my passion for advancing clinical research,” Han said.

Lungershausen said, "The decision to establish clinical operations in Seoul reflects the increasing demand from biotechs and CRO partners who seek access to South Korea’s scientific excellence and diverse patient populations. Our new presence in South Korea also offers a strategic advantage for our CRO partners conducting multi-regional or global trials.”

The expansion into South Korea and Asia aligns with Avance Clinical's GlobalReady drug development solution, which has already garnered significant interest from over 75 Korean biotechs and pharmaceutical companies. "There is a clear need for Korean clinical operations that provide a global pathway," Lungershausen added.

The Asia expansion enhances Avance Clinical’s capability to offer world-class clinical research services, adding to its seamless coverage across the globe, and high-quality data that meets key standards of major regulatory authorities, including the MFDS and FDA. This move will facilitate Asian biotechs' access to Avance Clinical's robust services in Australia and the United States, further accelerating their drug development programs.

"Our teams across Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the United States deliver exceptional quality data and operational excellence, positioning our biotech clients for success in their clinical trials," she said.

Meet Jessica Han, Yvonne Lungershausen and the team at BIO Taiwan, in the Australian Pavilion, at the Taipei International Convention Centre, from July 26 – 28. Book a meeting now to discuss your drug development program or upcoming clinical trial.

Find out more:

  • Learn about the GlobalReady model
  • For more information about the benefits of running your next study with Avance Clinical contact us
  • Request a Proposal here

Media Contact:
Avance Clinical
media@avancecro.com 
Kate Thompson

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is the largest premium full-service Australian, Asian and North American CRO delivering quality clinical trials with globally accepted data for international biotechs. The company’s clients are biotechs completing Phase I to Phase III of their drug development program that requires fast, agile, and adaptive solution-oriented clinical research services.

Frost & Sullivan Awards
Avance Clinical, a Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award recipient for the past four years, has been providing CRO services in the region for more than 26 years.

Pre-clinical through to mid to late phase
Avance Clinical offers pre-clinical consulting and regulatory services with their experienced ClinicReady team right from pre-clinical through to Phase III clinical services leveraging significant Australian Government incentive rebates of up to 43.5% and rapid start-up regulatory processes.

With experience across more than 120 indications, the CRO can deliver world-class results and high-quality internationally accepted data for FDA, EMA and MFDS review.

Technology
Avance Clinical uses state-of-the-art technology and gold standard systems across all functional areas to provide clients with the most effective processes. Medidata, Oracle, TrialHub, Certinia, Salesforce, Zelta and Medrio are just some of the technology partners.

www.avancecro.com




Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily News, BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, Local Biz, Clinical Trials
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

 News Alerts
