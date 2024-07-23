Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Tuesday, 23 July 2024
FTLife Officially Renamed CTF Life with the Launch of 'CTF Life - CIRCLE'
New Brand, Diverse Experience, Value Beyond Insurance

CTF Life’s Chief Executive Officer Man Kit Ip (middle), alongside the
company’s management team and event ambassador Linda Chung officially
unveil the new brand identity.

HONG KONG, July 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) – FTLife Insurance Company Limited (“FTLife”) today announced that it has officially changed its name to Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited (“CTF Life”) and revealed its new brand identity. The company also launched the “CTF Life • CIRCLE” membership programme, leveraging the diverse conglomerate of Chow Tai Fook Group (“the Group”) to provide quality lifestyle experiences and create value beyond insurance.

CTF Life’s Chief Executive Officer Man Kit Ip, alongside the company’s management team officially unveiled the new brand identity today at a ceremony held in “The GalaMuse”, CTF Life’s concept centre. The company also invited actress and singer Linda Chung to be the event ambassador. An integrated marketing campaign highlighting the new name “CTF Life” will be rolled out across online and offline platforms from today, including the prominent rooftop LED billboard at a grade-A commercial building on Hong Kong Island as well as the sizable outdoor advertisement at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, overlooking Victoria Harbour, all of which are strategically planned to enhance the brand awareness.

New brand name: unchanged commitment  

Man Kit Ip, Chief Executive Officer of CTF Life, said: “The launch of the new brand marks a new milestone in the company’s development. With a near 40-year legacy, CTF Life is among the most well-established life insurance companies in Hong Kong. With our new brand identity and unique positioning, we will further strengthen our collaboration with the diverse conglomerate of the Group, leveraging its robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe to continue to expand our service network and optimise our products and services. We aspire to become a leading insurance company in the Greater Bay Area.”

Man Kit Ip added, “With the brand promise of creating value beyond insurance, we are dedicated to supporting customers and their loved ones in navigating life’s journey with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences.”

“CTF Life - CIRCLE” membership programme: bringing diverse experience

Launched alongside the new brand, the “CTF Life - CIRCLEmembership programme is designed to fully embody the brand promise. Featuring “diverse experience”, “lifestyle privileges” and access to the Chow Tai Fook Group’s “membership alliance”, the programme provides customers and their families with exceptional lifestyle experiences.

With three tiers of membership - Diamond, Gold and Basic - members can enjoy exclusive offers and privileges within the Group’s diverse conglomerate,covering hotel accommodation, dining, education, health services and more. Members also enjoy access to benefits across the Group’s membership alliance, which will initially include memberships of New World CLUB and KLUB 11 and is set to further expand to encompass CTF Club (Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's membership programme) and NWC Club (New World China’s membership programme), thereby extending its reach to benefit an even broader membership base in Hong Kong and mainland China.

Brand promise: creating value beyond insurance

The new brand design features turquoise as the primary colour, symbolising the endless vitality that propels the continuous growth and development of CTF Life. The colour scheme also includes earth tones, which represent the company's dedication to environmental sustainability. The new icon, brand story essence, is composed of four dynamic flowing lines, which vividly reflects CTF Life’s unwavering commitment to supporting customers and their loved ones throughout their life journey - from wellbeing, growth and healthcare to legacy. The prominent new brand identity shown on the rooftop LED billboard at a grade-A commercial building on Hong Kong Island and the outdoor advertisement at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club will add a fresh element to the Hong Kong skyline. It is also set to make an appearance through advertisements on buses and taxis running in the city. The two brand videos showcasing the new brand and the highlight of “CTF Life • CIRCLE” will be broadcast on television, MTR in-train TV, digital and social media platforms, as well as prominent locations at the Group’s diverse conglomerate, starting today.

The company announced its plan to change its name to CTF Life in April. Since then it has received positive feedback from customers and partners. CTF Life remains committed to achieving collaborative success and sustainable growth together with all stakeholders. This name change will not affect its model of collaborating with business partners or its day-to-day management and operation of existing policies, including protection, benefits, fees and returns.

About CTF Life

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited (“CTF Life”) is proud of its rich, nearly 40-year legacy in Hong Kong. CTF Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NWS Holdings Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 659) and one of the most well-established life insurance companies in Hong Kong. As a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, CTF Life consistently strengthens its collaboration with the diverse conglomerate of the Cheng family (“Chow Tai Fook Group” or “the Group”) to support customers and their loved ones in navigating life’s journey with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences. By leveraging the Group’s robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe, CTF Life aspires to become a leading insurance company in the Greater Bay Area while continuously creating value beyond insurance.

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)




