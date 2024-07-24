

The HKTDC-organised Hong Kong Book Fair, Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks drew to a successful close today, attracting 990,000 --visits over a seven-day period

The World of Art and Culture featured renowned international film and TV literature; the Art Gallery showcased local literary works; and the seminars proved remarkably popular, in particular the Renowned Writers Seminar Series, attracting many Mainland China visitors

A surge in visitors from near and far over the weekend boosted local consumption

The average spending of Book Fair visitors reached HK$912, up 4.6% year on year, accounting for 74% of their annual print book expenditure

The Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks attracted enthusiastic crowds, demonstrating the synergy of three concurrent fairs to enrich the visitor experience HONG KONG, July 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) – The 34th HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair, 7th HKTDC Sports and Leisure Expo and 4th HKTDC World of Snacks, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), concluded today after a successful seven-day run that saw an enthusiastic response from the public, with the total number of visits reaching 990,000. The three cultural and leisure events featured 760 exhibitors, with diverse activities and interactive experiences at the Book Fair, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the enjoyment of reading, exciting sports experiences and mouthwatering global treats. Sophia Chong, Acting Executive Director of the HKTDC, expressed delight at the strong industry and public support for the three summer events. "The Book Fair continued its tradition of bringing people together through literature, with seminars achieving remarkable popularity and attracting many visitors from Mainland China to participate. Books related to the events theme, Film and TV Literature, were particularly sought-after. The World of Art & Culture featured film and television exhibits from 31 countries and regions, complemented by diverse cultural activities and interactive facilities, allowing visitor to read the world from page to screen and further enhancing Hong Kong's position as an East-meets-West Centre for International Cultural Exchange. The concurrent Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks, with a wide range of experiences and delicacies, also attracted visitors from near and far and helped to stimulate local consumption." Booklovers spent slightly more compared to 2023 The HKTDC commissioned a research institute to interview more than 820 visitors over the Book Fair period, providing an in-depth analysis of booklovers’ reading habits and spending preferences. The average spending of surveyed visitors at this year’s Book Fair was HK$912, up 4.6% year on year, and accounting for 74% of their annual print book expenditure. This highlighted the fair's appeal as an important promotional and sales platform for the publishing industry. In addition, about 90% of exhibitors at the three fairs offered an electronic payment service, while 72% of interviewed visitors used electronic payments for their transactions. The survey also showed that the most popular book categories among readers were fiction and novels (47%), comics (21%), children and youth-related books (19%), travel (18%), and literature (16%). In terms of e-books, 65% of respondents said they had read e-books in the past month with an average reading time of 16 hours. The main reasons for people visiting the Book Fair were to purchase newly released books (55%), enjoy discounts when buying books (53%) and to experience the cultural atmosphere at an international book fair (30%). Cultural July continues to promote citywide joy of reading To further promote a reading culture in Hong Kong, the Book Fair and Cultural July • Joyful Summer Reading have organised more than 600 events. Cultural July, with a range of author sharing sessions, storytelling performances, film-related activities, handicraft workshops and cultural sharing sessions across the city’s 18 districts, continues until 31 July. Details can be found at https://hkbookfair.hktdc.com/CulturalJuly/index.aspx. Recordings of selected seminars are available online. Readers can revisit them on the Book Fair website or via other HKTDC online platforms. Family fun with zipline experiences and snacks to beat the heat The Sports and Leisure Expo featured a variety of sports and leisure products and new experiences, attracting visitors of all ages. Activities included the family-friendly zipline experience, demonstrations by the Tai Chi Robot, performances by mascots from the Japan Pavilion, and a mosaic photo wall to cheer on the Hong Kong athletes heading to the Paris Olympics. The World of Snacks, meanwhile, showcased more than 1,200 snacks, offering classic flavours, healthy options and taste sensations from across the globe, with cooling treats such as ice cream being particularly popular. The three July expos kick off the second half of the HKTDC's highlighted mega events in Hong Kong that aim to boost the local economy. August will see the staging of the Hong Kong International Tea Fair, Food Expo PRO, Food Expo, Home Delights Expo and Beauty & Wellness Expo, while September features the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, Salon de TIME, CENTRESTAGE and the Belt and Road Summit. October will see the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo. Taking place in November will be the Hong Kong International Optical Fair and Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair, while December will feature HKTDC Entrepreneur Day to round off a busy and productive year. Photo download: https://bit.ly/3YkJDTH The 34th Hong Kong Book Fair concluded today. The seven-day event, which ran concurrently with the Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks, attracted nearly 1 million visits. The three cultural and leisure events brought together 760 exhibitors, with the Book Fair drawing avid readers eager to browse and purchase their desired books and products. Financial Secretary Paul Chan visited the Book Fair, purchasing popular science books to encourage children to boost their technology knowledge. He also bought local handicraft items to support Hong Kong’s creative talents. The Eight Seminar Series at the Hong Kong Book Fair encouraged engaging interactions between authors and readers. This year’s Book Fair featured many prominent Chinese and foreign-language writers. This year's Book Fair theme, Film and TV Literature, attracted numerous exhibitors to captivate readers through showcases of related publications. The World of Art & Culture reflected the theme of the year with exhibits related to global film and TV literature, including a miniature of the Kowloon Walled City that drew a lot of attention. The Art Gallery at the Book Fair featured a mini cinema that replayed selected excerpts from film and television works. The zipline experience at the Sports and Leisure Expo proved very popular, providing a thrill for people of all ages. Visitors at the Sports and Leisure Expo took photos which then went up on the large mosaic wall to cheer on Hong Kong's Olympic athletes. Jimi Hanako, Minister for the World Expo 2025 (fifth left), visited the Japan Pavilion at the Sports and Leisure Expo which highlighted the expo's theme of "Designing Future Society for Our Lives". The World of Snacks gathered more than 1,200 snacks from around the world, offering visitors a diverse array of classic flavours, healthy options and international treats. Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee. Hong Kong Book Fair, Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.





