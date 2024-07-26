Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Rockbird Media's Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia 2024 Ends on a High Note in Manila

MANILA, July 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia (RESA) 2024, themed ‘Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze’, concluded triumphantly at Shangri-la The Fort, BGC, Manila on July 17-18, 2024. Organized by rockbird media, the summit gathered over a hundred C-level executives, directors, and industry leaders from across Asia.

The summit featured dynamic keynote presentations, insightful panel discussions, and interactive breakout sessions that delved into the challenges, critical trends, practical strategies, and innovations shaping the retail and e-commerce sector.

Prince Jimdel Ventura, Founder & CEO of Wear Forward and event speaker, emphasized the summit's comprehensive approach: "In this event, we are not just gathering the key opinion leaders, those companies that are already there in the market, but at the same time encouraging upcoming or even new entrepreneurs to be involved."

With the Philippines becoming a digital powerhouse, RESA 2024 is a timely platform providing industry experts an avenue to learn, collaborate, and innovate amidst the evolving dynamics of the retail and e-commerce landscape.

Another speaker Xavier Lee, Managing Director of Jumpstart Commerce, one of the event sponsors, highlighted the summit's strategic value: "The opportunity for collaboration and partnerships arising from this event is great. We see rockbird media as a go-to market partner for us to expand into these markets that we are not in.”

For more information, you can visit: https://rockbirdmedia.com

About rockbird media

Rockbird media is an international business media company that produces B2B events and offers business solutions.

Whether it is through online media and content, must-have business intelligence and analytics, effective networking, and partnering solutions, we help businesses and professionals learn more about the latest trends, and know more about their customers, peers, and competition, to make that decision that allows them to grow.

Media contact:
annjubelle@rockbirdmedia.com




