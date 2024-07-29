

CheckMinistry secures a long-term partnership with FilterBank, jointly redefining the standards for background checks and helping organizations build safer and more secure workforces in Japan. HONG KONG, July 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - A strategic collaboration agreement was signed today between CheckMinistry, a leading SaaS background screening platform, and FilterBank, a prominent information agency. The purpose of the partnership is to enhance their respective background screening capabilities on a global scale.



This will allow CheckMinistry to enrich its product offering by using FilterBank’s deep local expertise and resources to carry out efficient screening processes. Conversely, FilterBank will rely on CheckMinistry’s automated screening, powered by RegTech and AI, to conduct thorough overseas background checks for its clients. “We are excited to partner with FilterBank, a company that shares our commitment to accuracy, speed, transparency, and customer satisfaction,” said James Hunsrao, CEO of CheckMinistry. “This will allow us to provide our clients with even more comprehensive and efficient background screening solutions, regardless of their geographic location. We are confident that this partnership will be mutually beneficial and create significant value for our customers.” Jun Omune, CEO of FilterBank, added, “We are delighted to join forces with CheckMinistry. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide reliable information and support our clients’ decision-making processes. By combining our strengths, we can offer our clients a truly exceptional background screening experience.” For both companies, this strategic alliance represents a significant milestone and underscores their strong commitment to providing top-quality background screening services to their clients. Leveraging their combined strengths and expertise, CheckMinistry and FilterBank are poised to become the preferred choice for organizations seeking comprehensive and reliable background screening solutions. About CheckMinistry CheckMinistry — an ISO 27001 certified SaaS background screening platform that streamlines 20+ background checks, assists HR professionals in identifying potential risks within their candidate pool and makes informed hiring decisions faster than ever. As a member of the PBSA, CheckMinistry stays at the forefront of industry trends while ensuring full compliance with FCRA and GDPR. The company’s cutting-edge technology and automation streamline the vetting process, delivering results in half the usual time. This efficiency empowers clients to establish a safer, more secure workforce for their organizations. With a core team that brings over 20 years of expertise in background screening and HR operations, CheckMinistry guarantees the precision and legality of its services, enabling employers to confidently build a trustworthy workforce anywhere in the world. To know more: checkministry.com About FilterBank Founded in 1986, FilterBank envisions a society where relationships are grounded in sincerity and decisions are guided by personal integrity rather than superficial criteria. The company is dedicated to creating a reliable judgment system that addresses organizational challenges and fosters transparent interactions. FilterBank’s services are centered on specialized corporate credit investigations for risk management, recruitment filtering for enhanced hiring support, and anti-social checks conducted with strict compliance to ensure organizations make informed decisions that uphold societal trust. To know more: filterbank.co.jp Media contact:

CheckMinistry Marketing Team

marketing@checkministry.com





