Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, July 29, 2024
Monday, 29 July 2024, 15:07 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: AVIA
AVIA and KOCCA Announce Partnership For Korea In View

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) and the Korean Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on AVIA’s upcoming Korea in View conference.

Taking place in Seoul on 29 August, Korea in View will now be integrated into BCWW, the annual global broadcasting content convention organized by KOCCA. BCWW will run from 27 to 29 August at COEX, Seoul. Under this partnership, KOCCA will support AVIA in the planning and promotion of Korea in View, while AVIA will do likewise for other sessions within the main BCWW conference program.

Building on the success of the inaugural Korea in View conference in 2022, this year’s event will explore the latest developments in the Korean video industry and its implications for the wider Asian video eco-system. Streaming dynamics, global ambitions and co-production models will be discussed in light of rising production costs impacting the industry at large. Attendees will also gain insights into the Korean formula behind its global success and the opportunities in premium video and Connected TV advertising.

As part of BCWW, Korea in View will offer complimentary access to all delegates, providing a unique opportunity for industry professionals from Korea and abroad.

Louis Boswell, the Chief Executive Officer of AVIA, conveyed his enthusiasm for participating in BCWW, a prominent content convention in Asia that attracts thousands of delegates. He stated, “We are honoured to announce the collaboration between AVIA and KOCCA for the upcoming Korea in View conference. AVIA’s market-in-view conferences aim to explore key Asian markets, educating the industry on their unique dynamics and their strategies for success. This partnership will expand the event’s reach and influence, enabling us to delve into the dynamic realm of the Korean creative and content industry and its impact on the global stage.”

For more information and registration details, visit the event page.

About the Asia Video Industry Association

The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) is the trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia Pacific. It serves to make the video industry stronger and healthier through promoting the common interests of its members. AVIA is the interlocutor for the industry with governments across the region, leads the fight against video piracy through its Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) and provides insight into the video industry through reports and conferences aimed to support a vibrant video industry.

About KOCCA

The Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) is South Korea's leading government agency that oversees the advancement of Korean creative content, both domestically and internationally. KOCCA covers a wide range of Korea's creative industries, including gaming, animation, character licensing, music, fashion, and broadcasting. KOCCA actively advances these industries via production support, marketing and promotion, global expansion abroad, human capital development, and cultural technology implementation.

For media enquiries and additional background please contact:
Charmaine Kwan
Head of Marketing and Communications
Email: charmaine@avia.org
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/asiavideoia | Twitter: @AsiaVideoIA




Topic: Press release summary
Source: AVIA
Sectors: Trade Shows, Broadcast, Film & Sat
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
AVIA Links

http://www.avia.org

https://www.facebook.com/AsiaVideoIA/

https://twitter.com/AsiaVideoIA

https://www.linkedin.com/groups/734027/

AVIA
July 1, 2024 11:23 HKT/SGT
AVIA Unveils Big Updates to Events for Second Half of 2024
June 10, 2024 14:41 HKT/SGT
Indonesia's Intellectual Property Office Wins Award in Fight Against Piracy at Interpol Conference
June 1, 2024 17:30 HKT/SGT
Navigating Challenges and Seizing Opportunities in an Evolving Satellite Landscape
May 6, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
2024 CAP Consumer Survey Shows Increase in Piracy on Social Media and Messaging Platforms in Asia Pacific
May 6, 2024 15:40 HKT/SGT
Future of Video in India Sees Much Optimism for Growth with Technology as the Enabler for the Consumer
Apr 15, 2024 12:26 HKT/SGT
Wider Risks of Online Piracy in Singapore Continue to be Felt as Singapore Courts Order More Sites Blocked
Apr 1, 2024 15:27 HKT/SGT
Video Industry Sees Optimism Amidst Rationalisation, the Continued Importance of Asian Content and AI Everywhere
Dec 11, 2023 11:42 HKT/SGT
Online Video Remains the Growth Engine of Content Investment with Local Content Still Key to Acquiring Subscribers
Oct 20, 2023 12:56 HKT/SGT
Indonesian Police Take Out Major Pirate Operator Illegally Streaming Live Sports
Oct 18, 2023 11:31 HKT/SGT
AVIA and TVB Congratulate Hong Kong Customs for Action Against Distributors of Illegal Streaming Devices
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       