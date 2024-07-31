

MARCO ISLAND, FL, July 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Photonis, part of Exosens, a leading global provider of neutron and gamma detectors for the nuclear industry, announces its participation at the American Nuclear Society's Utility Working Conference and Vendor Technology Expo from August 4-7, 2024, in Marco Island, Florida. This event marks Photonis' strategic initiative to expand its presence in the U.S. market, showcasing its commitment to delivering high-quality, customized solutions tailored to the unique needs of the nuclear industry. Photonis at UWC With over 50 years of experience designing and manufacturing nuclear instrumentation for French nuclear power plants and research programs, Photonis brings a wealth of expertise to the American market. The company's comprehensive catalog of nuclear components includes market-leading technology such as High-Temperature In-Core and Ex-Core Fission Chambers, Miniature Gamma Ionization Chambers, and High-Sensitivity Boron-Lined Proportional Counters. Also featured are Mineral Insulated Cable Extensions and Connectors, highlighting Photonis' capability in product development and adaptation. This extensive experience and innovative product range have earned Photonis a reputation as a trusted partner in the nuclear industry, with customers relying on its nuclear instrumentation in over 180 nuclear power plants worldwide. Additionally, Photonis is a critical component supplier for the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), further solidifying its reputation as a leading provider of high-quality nuclear detection solutions. Photonis' neutron and gamma detectors play a crucial role in ensuring safety and control of nuclear reactors, fuel reprocessing plants, radioactive waste storage, and nuclear research facilities worldwide. By expanding its presence in the U.S. market, Photonis aims to establish itself as a trusted partner capable of delivering high-quality, tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of industry stakeholders. "We are thrilled to participate in the ANS Utility Working Conference and introduce our advanced nuclear instrumentation solutions to the U.S. market. Photonis is dedicated to meeting the stringent safety and regulatory requirements of the nuclear industry and to becoming one of the major solutions providers in the North American market. We look forward to engaging with U.S. customers and demonstrating how our technologies can enhance the safety and efficiency of their operations," said Ulrich Laupper, President and Executive General Manager of the Ultimate Detection Business Unit of Exosens. The company's commitment to excellence is underscored by its dedicated Research and Development team, operating under ISO9001, ISO19443, RCCE (EDF Rules), ASME NQA-1, and HAF604 certifications, ensuring rigorous quality standards across all operations. Attendees of the ANS Utility Working Conference are invited to visit Photonis at booth #105 to explore its wide range of innovative nuclear instrumentation solutions and discuss partnership opportunities. ABOUT PHOTONIS: Photonis is a leading product brand of Exosens, a high-tech company with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacture and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies. Photonis offers its customers photo-detection and low-light conditions imaging solutions for extremely demanding environments such as Defense & Security, Nuclear Safety, Life Science and Industrial & Non-Destructive testing. Photonis is internationally recognized as a leading brand and a major innovator in its fields with production and R&D sites in Europe and North America. For more information: exosens.com. Contact Information:

Sales Manager

Nuclear Instrumentation Sales Manager - North America

nuclearsales@exosens.com

508-744-8769 SOURCE: Photonis Scientific, Inc.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Photonis



http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

