Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 09:53 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Rockbird media
In Historic First: Rockbird Media Brings Retail & E-Commerce Summit Asia to Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, July 31, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Following the successful run of the Retail & E-Commerce Summit Asia (RESA)across Southeast Asia, rockbird media is thrilled to unveil the next chapter of the summit in a new destination: Vietnam. Under the theme "Retail Revolution: Solidifying Growth Through Digital Expansion," RESA Vietnam is scheduled for August 22, 2024, at Mai House, Ho Chi Minh City.

This event marks rockbird’s debut retail summit in the “Land of the Ascending Dragon,” and rightfully so. With the Vietnam market on an upward trajectory, bolstered by robust digital expansion and increased foreign investment, the event will gather industry leaders, C-level executives, and entrepreneurs to delve deep into the intricacies of the ever-changing world of retail and e-commerce.

Attendees can look forward to engaging in keynote presentations, panel discussions, breakout sessions, 1-1 meetings, and networking opportunities, with the aim of fostering strategic dialogues, thought-provoking discussions, and actionable insights.

Step into the future of retail! Seize this chance to connect with industry leaders, spark innovation, and drive transformative change alongside your peers.

For more information, including registration details, complete agenda, speaker updates, pricing, and more, please visit https://rockbirdmedia.com/all_b2b/resa-vietnam/

About rockbird media

Rockbird media is an international business media company that produces B2B events and offers business solutions.

Whether it is through online media and content, must-have business intelligence and analytics, effective networking, and partnering solutions, we help businesses and professionals learn more about the latest trends, and know more about their customers, peers, and competition, to make that decision that allows them to grow.

Media contact:
annjubelle@rockbirdmedia.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Rockbird media
Sectors: Trade Shows, Retail & eCommerce, Daily News, HR, Digitalization, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Rockbird media
July 25, 2024 16:05 HKT/SGT
Rockbird Media's Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia 2024 Ends on a High Note in Manila
July 3, 2024 15:20 HKT/SGT
Rockbird Media's HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting 2024 Wraps Up Successfully in Manila
May 6, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
Rockbird media Presents Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia 2024 - 'Retail Revolution: Setting the Landscape Ablaze' in Manila
May 6, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
Rockbird media Presents HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting 2024: 'Rehumanizing Work with Emerging Technologies' in Manila
Mar 26, 2024 12:46 HKT/SGT
Rockbird media Rocks the Debut of Customer Experience Summit Asia, Uplifting Philippine CX Scene
Feb 5, 2024 15:52 HKT/SGT
Rockbird Media Unveils First-Ever Customer Experience Summit Asia, Trailblazing the Future of Philippine CX
July 18, 2023 08:04 HKT/SGT
A Resounding Success at the 2-Day Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia
May 24, 2023 13:28 HKT/SGT
Retail and E-Commerce Summit Asia to Unveil Powerful Strategies for Digital Growth
May 24, 2023 12:57 HKT/SGT
Revolutionizing HR through Technology: Explore the HR Tech Strategy Meeting Philippines 2023
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       