

HONG KONG, July 31, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Fabwelt and Blockpass are delighted to announce a partnership as the blockchain game ecosystem secures its WELT gamingverse against the threat of fraud and other illicit activity. In doing this, Fabwelt continues its mission to create a level playing field for the diverse range of high-end and casual games where players can seamlessly interact with digital assets and can enjoy all the benefits of blockchain in a gaming environment.





Seeking to redefine gaming in the virtual space, Fabwelt is creating the largest high-end gaming ecosystem on the blockchain. Players can enjoy sports, racing, FPS and many other genres that Fabwelt provides for the Web3 game expert to experience. Offering play-to-earn games and a seamless integration of NFTs, Fabwelt also opens up revenue streams for its users to match real-world value to virtual entertainment. Fabwelt offers a host of exciting opportunities alongside in-game and universal NFTs, including avatars, an educational platform, statistical analysis, enhanced gameplay and graphics, and a focus on security and compliance. Blockpass, known as “Web3’s OG Identity Verifier,” has pioneered reusable identities and crypto-native KYC/AML solutions. Its turnkey suite of compliance tools is designed to lower onboarding costs, automate remediation, prove humanity and protect against malicious actors, fraudulent activities, bots, and AI. Businesses can set up services quickly, test them for free, and start verifying users. With around one million verified identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over a thousand businesses have taken advantage of this opportunity to benefit from Blockpass’ compliant network. "As CEO of Fabwelt Studios, I am excited about our collaboration with Blockpass, a leader in identity verification for the Crypto Economy.” said Abhishek Pegada, Fabwelt CEO. “This partnership marks a significant step towards improving user experience by implementing robust KYC, KYB, and AML solutions. By working together, we aim to not only simplify compliance processes but also to bolster trust and security within our platform. We are dedicated to innovating and providing our users with a seamless and trustworthy digital transaction experience." "We’re delighted to be able to partner with Fabwelt and provide simple, secure and efficient compliance services to their rapidly expanding ecosystem.” said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. “Gaming services have the potential to grow blockchain engagement through fun and rewarding methods and Fabwelt is doing just that. Assisting Fabwelt in providing meaningful earning opportunities to a whole new audience is an example of exactly what we designed Blockpass for.” Through this collaboration, Blockpass and Fabwelt will open up safe and secure avenues for anyone who wants to engage with gaming and earning opportunities in Web3, pushing the evolution of play-to-earn gaming through tokenization and decentralized engagement whilst ensuring the highest standards of regulatory compliance. About Blockpass Ditch tedious onboarding and say hello to seamless compliance with Blockpass, the ultimate turnkey solution for KYC, KYB, and AML. Experience the market's most efficient and cost-effective compliance suite, built by seasoned compliance veterans and crypto-natives. Automate compliance processes, eradicate fraud, and onboard globally with confidence. Verify businesses worldwide, launch bank-grade verification for your organization, and instantly activate compliant KYC/AML for DeFi, exchanges, token launchpads, NFT mintings and beyond. Through Blockpass’ decentralized network of a million pre-verified crypto-enthusiasts and a thousand pre-verified businesses, you can expand your reach effortlessly. Leverage Advanced KYC BotTM for intelligent remediation, On-Chain KYC® for data-free anonymity, and Unhosted Wallet KYCTM to meet Crypto Travel Rule regulations. Join Animoca Brands, Cardano, Polygon, Chainlink, Delta Exchange, National Geographic, TinyTap, Seedify, ChainGPT, Iskra and many more in partnering with Blockpass for compliance you can trust, growth you can accelerate and an experience you can enjoy. Join the cutting edge of secure, streamlined onboardings. Learn more and engage the Blockpass team:

Fabwelt is a ground-breaking concept that integrates blockchain technology into the heart of high-quality games of all types and genres. With in-game NFTs, Play to Earn, and DEFI, we create a high-end gaming ecosystem and enhance the fun. A multi-genre gaming ecosystem that includes genres such as 3D First Person Shooter, Action-Adventure, Simulation, Strategy, Fantasy, and many others. In-game NFTs as assets, collectibles, and strategic utilities resurrect the fun of Blockchain gaming. We incorporate all of our games into a never-before-seen digital reality. This is referred to as the Gamingverse. We provide the technology to have never-ending fun with features like Universal NFTs, digital cross-game identification, and multi-tiered tournaments, which are powered by gamers.

