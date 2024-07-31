

SHANG HAI, July 31, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - New Gonow Recreational Vehicles (New Gonow RV, or the Company), a leading Chinese recreational vehicle maker and recent applicant for public listing in Hong Kong, is proud to announce its platinum sponsorship of the "Ball on the Wall" event. This esteemed annual gala, organized by the China Australia Chamber of Commerce (AustCham China), will take place on September 7, 2024, at the iconic Juyongguan pass section of the Great Wall of China. The sponsorship highlights New Gonow RV's dedication to automotive innovation, community engagement, and cross-cultural exchange. Advancing Global Expansion New Gonow RV, business started in 2014,has made significant strides in the global RV market. According to relevant information, the company has captured nearly 10 percent of the Australia caravan market, with ambitions to lead in both Australia and New Zealand. Income from operations in Australasia accounted for 94 percent of New Gonow RV's overseas revenue in 2023, emphasizing the countries critical role in the Company?s international strategy. Innovation and Excellence in RV Manufacturing New Gonow RV's acquisition of Australian caravan brand Regent in 2014, and the subsequent development of the Snowy River and NEWGEN brands, have been pivotal in its success. Snowy River Caravans, launched in 2015, has quickly become a leading caravan brand in Australia, known for its innovative designs, high-quality craftsmanship, and exceptional build quality; winning multiple awards, including the "Best Value for Money"?Caravan of the year? Award from 2019 to 2022. Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility New Gonow RV?s sponsorship of the "Ball on the Wall" event underscores its unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR). This initiative is part of the company?s broader strategy to engage in meaningful community activities and foster positive social impact. - Community Engagement: The "Ball on the Wall" event provides an ideal platform for New Gonow RV to engage with the local community and support charitable causes. By contributing to this event, the Company is helping to fund initiatives that provide medical care for orphans, and offer basic necessities to the less fortunate through Roundabout, mainland China's first charity organization. - Environmental Sustainability: New Gonow RV is dedicated to reducing its environmental footprint through the development of new energy commercial vehicles and the implementation of sustainable manufacturing practices. The company's upcoming RV research, development, and manufacturing base project in Tongxiang, Zhejiang province, aims to build China?s core base of RV smart manufacturing, emphasizing eco-friendly technologies and practices. - Health and Wellness: New Gonow RV actively promotes health and wellness through its products and community initiatives. The Company supports various programs that enhance the well-being of communities, including access to healthcare and support for individuals with disabilities. The proceeds from the "Ball on the Wall" charity auction will help fund healthcare access and aid for disorders such as cerebral palsy. Looking Forward New Gonow RV's strategic direction includes increased investment in technology and services, aiming to meet personalized customer needs and lead the automotive industry. The Company's mission is to build quality vehicles for families and establish itself as a comprehensive service provider in the automotive market. "New Gonow RV is proud to support the Australian community in China and looks forward to a memorable evening at the 'Ball on the Wall,'" said Miao Xuezhong, Chairman of NewGonow Group. "This sponsorship reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles and services while fostering stronger connections between the automotive sectors of Australia and China."? -END- For more information, please contact:

Tian Zhang, Sandpiper Communications

Tian.zhang@sandpipercomms.com About New Gonow RV New Gonow RV is a leader in the RV sector, focusing on lightweight and intelligent vehicle technologies. The company is recognized for its innovative designs and high-quality craftsmanship in recreational vehicles. Since its inception,New Gonow RV ?has ?been committed to explore and grow the Australian and New Zealand RV industry. About the Ball on the Wall Organized by AustCham Beijing, the "Ball on the Wall" is a standout event on the social calendar, known for its blend of entertainment, fine dining, and fundraising for charitable causes. Set on China's most iconic landmark, the Great Wall, the event offers breathtaking views, black-tie attire, and a night filled with unforgettable moments.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: New Gonow Recreational Vehicles

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

