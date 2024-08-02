

JAKARTA, Aug 2, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - TransNusa successfully launched the maiden Jakarta - Subang flight on 1 August. TranNusa will be the only airline to offer the Jakarta-Subang route to Malaysia. Passengers can now enjoy a shorter travel duration when planning a leisure or business stay in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis said, “We are honoured and thrilled to successfully launch our new scheduled Jakarta – Subang route. “This route will allow passengers from Subang Airport to reach Kuala Lumpur in a mere 19 to 20 minutes by car with only 23km between the two locations,” Francis said, adding that passengers will need to travel 59km from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to Kuala Lumpur. TransNusa’s inaugural flight from Jakarta departed the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport from Terminal 3 at 11.00 am and arrived at Subang Airport at 02.00 pm on August 1, 2024. Francis said TransNusa will be operating one daily scheduled flight from Terminal 3, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport to Subang Airport. TRANSNUSA LANDS IN SUBANG AIRPORT The flight, 8B 699, will depart Jakarta at 04.10 pm and arrive at the Subang Airport at 07.00 pm while TransNusa flight, 8B 698, will depart Subang Airport at 07.30pm and arrive in Jakarta at 08.30pm. TransNusa will be utilizing its A320 narrow-body airliner, which has 174 seats, to cater for the two-hour scheduled flight. TransNusa ticket for this route is competitively priced from IDR 999,000. Jakarta-based TransNusa was chosen by the Malaysian Aviation Commission to become one of the two foreign airlines to fly from the historical Subang International Airport. The Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, popularly known as Subang Airport served as Malaysia’s international airport from 1965 to 1998, after which the operations were transferred to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). However, since early 2000, airlines have been requesting for approval to utilise the Subang Airport to cater for scheduled domestic and Asean flights due to the airport’s strategic location. Last month, the Malaysian Aviation Commission had approved only six airlines to fly from Subang Airport, four Malaysian-owned airlines and two foreign airlines, one of which is TransNusa. Francis clarified that although TransNusa has launched this new route, the airline would still continue to operate three scheduled daily flights from Jakarta to KLIA and four scheduled flights weekly from Jakarta to Johor Bharu. On what passengers can expect from TransNusa in future, Francis said, “As a Premium Service Carrier, our main priority is to provide our passengers with not only comfort, safety and good experience but also alternative options and competitive pricing. “Hence, we will continuously aim to provide our passengers with new creative routes and accommodate their need to save time, to have as many options as possible, to have a comfortable experience and to have peace of mind while travelling.” Francis explained that since TransNusa’s re-introduction in August 2022, the airline has been planning, creating and developing new ways to enhance passenger travel experience, provide alternative travel slots as well as competitive pricing. Meanwhile Mr. Manoharan Periasamy, Director General of Tourism Malaysia said, “Since the re-launch of TransNusa in 2022, the airline has grown and made a valuable contribution to the tourism industry in Malaysia by offering Indonesian passengers additional and competitive flights to Kuala Lumpur. "We anticipate that TransNusa will keep expanding and make a significant contribution to the travel and tourism sectors in both nations,” he continued. ANOTHER MILESTONE FOR TRANSNUSA… Francis (second from right) with Zainuddin Mohamed (second from left) from Malaysia Airports TransNusa, which had to close it business operation in September 2020 due to impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation industry, started operations again after injection of new shareholders and management team in October 2022. Within 6 months, under the leadership of Francis, the airline introduced its first international route between Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur and celebrated its first-year anniversary for this route on April 14, 2024. “When we re-launched TransNusa in October 2022, we started from the bottom again. We had no aircraft or roadmap to follow. Everything was new because the pandemic had broken the aviation business operations boundaries. “As such, we re-created and customised our own new business operations model and positioned TransNusa as the first Premium Service Carrier to cater for the new norm and needs of passengers that is based on the post-pandemic scenario,” Francis explained. “Therefore, being handpicked by the Malaysian Aviation Commission as the only foreign airline to offer daily scheduled flights from Jakarta to Subang Airport is another milestone for us,” Francis said. TransNusa launched its first international route between Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur in April, 2023, after which the airline successfully launched three more new international routes by the end of last year. TransNusa’s aggressive international growth strategy combined with its domestic business operations approach has enabled the airline to be the fastest growing airline in South East Asia. Since the takeover of new shareholders, TransNusa has been contributing and changing the aviation landscape in Indonesia. It has been making headlines in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, China and around the world with news of being the first airline in Indonesia and the world to develop and introduce a new domestic route connecting Bali and Manado. TransNusa also became the second Indonesian airline to receive approval to fly to China and provided its passengers with more pricing and route options to China. In addition, the airline also became the first airline outside China to utilise the COMAC ARJ21-700. About TransNusa PT TransNusa Aviation Mandiri (TransNusa) is a Premium Service Carrier. After the take-over, in February 2024, the airline rebranded itself from being a Low-Cost Carrier to a Premium Service Carrier in line with its upgraded aircrafts that offers better comfort as well as based on the flexibility and quality of the services offered. TransNusa, which received its AOC certification on 9th September 2022, launched its first three A320 operations on 6th October, 14th October and 12th December 2022. The airline, which became the first outside of China to utilise Comac, received its first ARJ21 on 22nd December 2022. In 2023, TransNusa introduced a new business model making it the first Premium Service Carrier in the Asia Pacific region. TransNusa introduced its first international flight on 14th April, 2023. The airline is currently based in Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. The airline currently flies to Yogyakarta and Bali. On the international front, TransNusa flies to Singapore, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur and Johor. The airline became the second Indonesian airline to fly to China and the first Indonesian airline to launch a Premium Service Carrier business model. Passengers can book their flights on the TransNusa website (www.transnusa.co.id), through authorized travel agents in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, or by contacting the airline's customer service centre at, +62216310888. For the Singaporean market, passengers can contact TransNusa’s General Sales Agent, Chariot Travels Pte Ltd, at +65 86602719 while for the Malaysian market, passengers can contact MKM Ticketing Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd at +60378312581. Media Contact

