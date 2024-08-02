Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, August 2, 2024
Friday, 2 August 2024, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Glow Festival by Prudential
Local Wellness Consciousness Continues to Flourish - Glow Festival by Prudential 2024 Concludes 16 Days of Wellness Awakening with 400% Increase in Attendance

  • Glow Festival by Prudential has successfully concluded its 16-Day event from 6 to 21st July, with its continued aim to inspire both international and local individuals to pursue wellness
  • Embracing the future of wellness, Glow Festival moves past traditional wellness practices to incorporate innovative wellness experiences with the use of cutting edge technology
  • With unparalleled support from the industry and wellness community at this year’s event, Glow Festival anticipates future collaborations as they continue to shape the wellness landscape

SINGAPORE, Aug 2, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Glow Festival by Prudential 2024, South East Asia’s largest wellness festival has concluded its 16 day wellness extravaganza from 6 to 21 July 2024. Held at Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza and Rain Oculus, the event drew over 400% increase in attendees as compared to the previous editions, making Glow Festival by Prudential the most successful one yet. Themed “Wellness Awakening”, the festival brought together fitness enthusiasts, families and individuals of all ages through a vibrant series of wellness workshops, bazaars and immersive experiences aimed at enhancing mental, emotional and physical well being.

“This year’s Festival exceeded our expectations, presenting a remarkable shift as individuals and fitness enthusiasts from all walks of life embrace wellness in Singapore. The aim of Glow Festival has always been to inspire the public to pursue wellness holistically and to create a platform for wellness practitioners to showcase their talents. Witnessing the impact we are making here in Singapore, has brought us one step closer to our mission of transforming the city into a wellness haven,” said Martin Capstick, Founder of Glow Festival.

Since its inception from 2019, Glow Festival has become a leading wellness event in Singapore, launching its third edition this year. Being the anchor event of the Singapore Tourism Board’s (STB) Wellness Festival Singapore (WFS), the festival has gone hand-in-hand with STB to play a pivotal role in highlighting and supporting the wellness scene in Singapore. What began as a one-day event has since expanded to a sixteen-day festival, offering unique wellness experiences, reflecting the success of Glow Festival and its impact on the evolving wellness landscape in Singapore.

Leading life insurer Prudential, the presenting sponsor of this year’s event, launched its six-week exclusive mentorship programme, Project Glow Up for individuals aspiring to build a career in the wellness industry. Following an overwhelming response from hopeful candidates across Singapore, each of the three selected mentees were professionally mentored by experts in the fitness, food and beverage and retail industries. This initiative also marked the inaugural collaboration between Prudential and Glow Festival, with the common goal of bringing together a wellness community to inspire more people to enrich their physical and mental well-being.

Participants taking part in a wellness session led by one of lululemon ambassadors
Participants taking part in a wellness session led by one of lululemon ambassadors

The burgeoning popularity of Glow Festival also highlights the rising importance of fitness and well-being among Singaporeans. Since the pandemic, it was surveyed that about 66% of Singaporeans are motivated to adopt healthier lifestyles, despite the heightened stress and anxiety caused by long working hours. Through its collaborations with key partners such as Prudential, Marina Bay Sands, lululemon, PURE, Guardian, Ishopchangi, and Almora Botanica etc, Glow Festival has also provided a unique space for practitioners to display their talents and connect with a wider audience, further enhancing the focus on holistic wellness that targets the mind, body, soul and spirit in the local scene.

Programme Key Highlights

Global lululemon ambassadors, Akin Akman and Dr Chelsea Jackson Roberts leading a line of classes as well as panel talks across various sessions during Glow Festival
Global lululemon ambassadors, Akin Akman and Dr Chelsea Jackson Roberts leading a line of classes as well as panel talks across various sessions during Glow Festival

In partnership with lululemon, this year's event was headlined by international celebrity coaches Akin Akman, Co-Founder of AARMY and Dr Chelsea Jackson Roberts, internationally acclaimed Peloton yoga teacher, with sold-out classes over the three weekends. Other local lululemon ambassadors, trainers and practitioners also led over 70 different classes ranging from yoga flows, spin cycles, pilates to HIIT workouts, providing a comprehensive wellness experience for all participants.

Get Into Strides With lululemon led by renowned Korean celebrity coach, Min-Kyu Park
Get Into Strides With lululemon led by renowned Korean celebrity coach, Min-Kyu Park

Glow Festival by Prudential also debuted its electrifying 5-kilometre run in collaboration with lululemon. Taking place at sunrise along the scenic Marina Bay Sands across three weekends, renowned Korean celebrity coach, Min-Kyu Park, was one of the six celebrity instructors who led participants through his signature warm-up and cool-down sessions, energising the crowd for a day of wellness and fitness activities.

Attendees taking part in a 10-minute session of The Oracle by Alpha Wave Experience
Attendees taking part in a 10-minute session of The Oracle by Alpha Wave Experience

Traditional wellness activities aside, Glow Festival by Prudential has also embraced cutting-edge technology, bringing a different wellness experience for attendees. For the first time in Singapore, “The Oracle” by Alpha Wave Experience made its way to Singapore shores. Participants embarked on a 10-minute sensory journey, immersed in a world of psychedelic light patterns synchronised with soothing music, experiencing a state of deep relaxation and heightened mental clarity.

Art Therapy Booth that promotes intentional mindfulness while working on a communal tapestry of art and individual art pieces
Art Therapy Booth that promotes intentional mindfulness while working on a communal tapestry of art and individual art pieces

Driving further in its pursuit of mental relaxation, the Art Therapy booth, in collaboration with fashion enterprise Cloop, engaged with participants and local artists to create a communal tapestry piece of art at the event.

Wellness Bazaar by Guardian saw a diverse range of wellness products and supplements from over 17 vendors
Wellness Bazaar by Guardian saw a diverse range of wellness products and supplements from over 17 vendors

Just a stone's throw away from the Main Studio, the Wellness Bazaar by Guardian presented a curated selection of health and wellness products to complement attendees' lifestyles, alongside local favourites from Wake The Crew and The Wkndrs as they tantalised taste buds with delectable healthy offerings. The bazaar's vibrant energy was palpable, with over 17 vendors catering to the diverse wellness needs of the bustling crowd.

Glow Festival by Prudential concludes its successful 2024 run, redefining the wellness landscape in Singapore over 16 days. The festival's holistic approach, coupled with innovative experiences and strong partnerships, has solidified its position as the leading wellness event in the region.

About Glow Festival by Prudential

Glow Festival by Prudential is Singapore's premier health and wellness lifestyle event, dedicated to promoting health, happiness, and holistic well-being. 2024 is the third edition of the festival which was launched on Sentosa in 2019 as a 1 day event, returned post Covid in February 2023 at Marina Bay Sands Expo Hall with a 9 day schedule, and will set Marina Bay a-Glow in 2024 over 16 days. This year’s festival promises an array of immersive experiences, from invigorating fitness sessions and enlightening wellness workshops to a vibrant marketplace featuring local artisans and health-conscious brands. Participants can look forward to inspirational talks and specially curated fitness sessions, set against the stunning backdrop of Singapore’s skyline. Sponsored by Prudential, Glow Festival 2024 aims to create a vibrant community where people of all ages can come together to celebrate and embrace a healthier, happier lifestyle. For more information, please visit https://glowfestival.sg/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/glowfestivalsg
Instagram: @glowfestivalsg

About Wellness Festival Singapore 2024

The Wellness Festival Singapore (WFS) offers a line-up of wellness activities and experiences that promote holistic wellbeing to locals and visitors in Singapore. The programming comprises compelling activations across the island, with both free and ticketed events and experiences. WFS is a nationwide initiative organised by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), supported by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), Health Promotion Board (HPB), National Arts Council (NAC), Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), and Sport Singapore (SportSG). For the most updated listing and details of WFS programming, please visit the WFS website at www.wellnessfest.sg.

About Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd (Prudential Singapore)

Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country’s citizens for 93 years. The company has an AA- Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s, with S$53.3 billion funds under management as at 31 December 2023. It delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of more than 5,200 financial representatives.

For media inquiries, please contact:
PRecious Communications
glowfestival@preciouscomms.com 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Glow Festival by Prudential
Sectors: Daily News, Healthcare & Pharm, Regional, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Hong Kong delegation concludes ASEAN mission in Vietnam  
Aug 2, 2024 19:36 HKT/SGT
Local Wellness Consciousness Continues to Flourish - Glow Festival by Prudential 2024 Concludes 16 Days of Wellness Awakening with 400% Increase in Attendance  
Aug 2, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
Expleo, AI partner, to honour Philippines financial services pioneers at World Financial Innovation Series  
Aug 2, 2024 17:08 HKT/SGT
Airlangga Alumnus Provides Digital Journalism Inspiration  
Aug 2, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
SMI Vantage and The9 Limited Sign Cooperation Agreement to Expand Digital Mining and AI Collaboration  
Aug 2, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
Honda to Launch New Motorsports Website, Exhibit RA271 and Demo-Run RA272 to Commemorate 60th Anniversary Since First F1 Participation  
Friday, August 2, 2024 2:39:00 PM
MHI Revises Green/Transition Finance Framework and Issues The Third Series of MHI Transition Bonds  
Friday, August 2, 2024 2:09:00 PM
Fujitsu SX Survey 2024: The latest trends in global CxO's AI and sustainability initiatives  
Friday, August 2, 2024 10:01:00 AM
TransNusa Becomes First Foreign Airline to Launch Flights from Jakarta to Subang Airport in Malaysia  
Aug 2, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
Stonegate Updates Coverage on NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) 2024 Q2  
Aug 2, 2024 08:50 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2024
6  -  7   August
Singapore
Digital-first Strategy In a Fast-changing Landscape
7  -  8   August
Mumbai, India
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
13  -  14   August
Manila, Philippines
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Retail & E-Commerce Summit Asia 2024
22   August
Ho Chi Minh City, VIETNAM
Universal Tech Expo 2024
23  -  24   August
Cebu, Philippines
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Martechvibe
5   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
11  -  12   September
London
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
11  -  12   September
MADINAT JUMEIRAH, DUBAI
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
SMART RIYADH FORUM 2024
24  -  26   September
Saudi Arabia
24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum
25  -  27   September
Vientiane, Lao PDR
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024
3   October
Singapore
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       