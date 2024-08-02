

MANILA, Aug 2, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As the Philippines inches closer to its leading financial services & technology event, the third edition of the World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS), Expleo joins as the exclusive AI partner, to showcase its innovative AI solutions for the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance sectors. The global engineering, technology, and consulting service provider will take the stage to felicitate the unprecedented achievements of financial leaders and institutions in the region by hosting the Awards & Gala segment.



Balaji Viswanathan, MD & CEO of Expleo Solutions Limited, said, "The Southeast Asian market, led by the Philippines, is experiencing accelerated transformation and a digital revolution: embedded finance is taking root, crypto adoption is soaring, payments are fuelling the digital economy, and the trend of fintech consolidation is fostering a robust growth ecosystem. As partners of financial institutions experiencing firsthand digital transformation initiatives, we take this opportunity to demonstrate AI-powered solutions that will assist financial institutions in achieving zero ops KPIs and gaining more traction in the market." It's our honour to recognise the commendable efforts of Philippine leaders and financial institutions over the past year, whose achievements have driven the nation's digital transformation. Balaji Viswanathan concluded that Expleo is proud to be a part of this market and partner with these institutions to shape the future of finance. Expleo leads as the primary patron at WFIS for the third consecutive year, underscoring the platform's effectiveness and commitment to assisting financial institutions in gaining access to new-age technologies. Having emerged as the prime financial technology conference for stakeholders across sectors, including top financial companies, key government entities, academia, micro-finance institutions and many others, the 2-day event on 13 – 14 August is geared up to convene more than 600 professionals. While this kind of participation gives a fair picture of the platform's potential, the chosen venue that is Manila Marriott Hotel rightly befits the occasion with its ultra-elegant vibe. The financial event aims to provide the ideal platform for meaningful dialogues, deep dive sessions on the most pressing topics, showcase of cutting-edge fintech solutions and all the while catalysing boundless opportunities for networking and partnerships. Acknowledging the crucial nature of WFIS, its upcoming edition has also gained robust support from the country's largest private sector-led movement, Digital Pilipinas which will not only aid in program development but also contribute towards getting the best participation for the event. Even Philippines' leading banks have shown keen interest in contributing to the financial event's rich agenda as the most senior representatives from these financial institutions will be seen taking exclusive sessions at the conference. The Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation & Inclusion Officer from RCBC, Lito Villanueva, a key speaker for the event stated a very crucial point concerning the current state of financial inclusion in the country, “Scaling financial inclusion through digital partnerships empowers underserved communities, fosters innovation, and drives sustainable economic growth. These collaborations help in combining expertise, sharing resources, and accelerating digital transformation.” It comes as no surprise that renowned technology providers from the region and the global front are rushing to capitalise on the event, as the idea of getting in front of their top prospects from the country under a single platform is posing an opportunity like no other. Some of the confirmed names include Expleo, GrabDefence, SAS, iProov, MoEngage, 8x8, SAP, Sumsub, Veefin Solutions Ltd, Feitian Technologies, Parasoft and others. While the slots are filling fast, WFIS 2024 – Philippines is on track to become the country's biggest financial sector event. For more information about the event, log on to: https://philippines.worldfis.com/ About Tradepass Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organisations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers. As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth. Media contact:

