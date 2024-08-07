

SINGAPORE, Aug 7, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Shilla Duty Free has launched an immersive campaign, Glow Up! Summer, offering a fun and vibrant travel retail shopping experience for all travellers until 31 August 2024. Travellers are in for a summer treat with spin-the-wheel to win prizes at all terminals With the popular Spin-The-Wheel sure win activations and exclusive new product launches across all terminals, travellers are in for a treat this summer. One may spin and win attractive cash prizes up to SGD100, exclusive brand gifts, and a grand prize worth SGD1,400. Building on the excitement, The Shilla Duty Free is delighted to announce its partnership with Invade and Viu to be a part of WATERBOMB SINGAPORE. As the Official Travel Retailer (Beauty) at WATERBOMB SINGAPORE, expect beauty retailtainment and unique experiences for all event-goers at the iconic music festival. Chan Sok Ling, Chief Operating Officer of The Shilla Duty Free (Singapore), said, “This summer is a season of firsts as The Shilla Duty Free launches our first-ever Summer Campaign to Changi travellers. With engaging retail experiences, we hope to bring forth a new travel experience to the region. We are proud to conclude our Summer Campaign with the first-ever WATERBOMB event that will take place in Singapore this August.” Get ready to make a stylish splash and prepare for an unforgettable experience at the ultimate summer party at WATERBOMB SINGAPORE 2024 Leading the K-Wave momentum in Singapore, Anson Tan, Country Head of Viu Singapore, the organiser of WATERBOMB SINGAPORE 2024 said, "We are thrilled to bring the long-awaited WATERBOMB event to Singapore for the first time as part of our Viu Scream Dates initiative, which underscores our commitment in bringing the hottest and freshest star closer to our Viu-ers beyond the screens. This event will not only offer an exhilarating mix of music and water fun but also marks an exciting new chapter in our collaboration. Bringing together the best of K-beauty, K-music, and K-food, we're creating a lively and vibrant experience that will make the event even more memorable for all attendees.” Event-goers can engage in the fun water fights and experience Urban Decay and Laneige beauty at The Shilla Duty Free’s Glow Up! Beauty Bar. Explore and complete the beauty activities to win free beauty gifts and capture your memories at the photo booth. To counter the summer heat, iShopChangi will provide complimentary ice cream to help everyone stay cool. The Shilla Duty Free Singapore continually elevates the travel retail experience with a fun-packed summer of exclusive activations, promotions, and beauty experiences for travellers of the future and today at Changi Airport. About The Shilla Duty Free Since its grand opening in 2015, The Shilla Duty Free Changi Airport Store today features up to 120 Cosmetic and Perfume brands in its stores. With more than 20 Cosmetics and Perfumes stores across the airport’s four terminals, including Shilla Beauty Loft, the first-in-the-world luxury spa concept in a duty free store, The Shilla Duty Free Singapore continually elevates the travel retail experience by offering shoppers exclusive and differentiated services that resonate with travellers. The Shilla Duty Free also operates fashion boutiques in Changi Airport such as Victoria’s Secret (Terminal 2 & 3), and two MAISON de CHRONUS watch boutiques (Terminal 3) at Changi Airport. In 2021, The Shilla Duty Free Singapore expanded its offerings to the domestic market. Shilla Retail Plus offers much-loved beauty brands to local residing customers, enabling them to expect the same great value without having to travel. As an affiliate company of Samsung, The Shilla Duty Free is a leading travel retailer offering over 1,300 world famous brands in fashion, jewellery, cosmetics, perfumes, watches, etc. In Korea, the travel retailer currently operates five duty free outlets- two in downtown Seoul and Jeju and two airports in Incheon and Gimpo. Shilla Duty Free has recently started operations at Incheon International Airport with the largest business rights among operators, providing customers with a variety of shopping opportunities across all product categories in Incheon Terminal 1 and 2. With the initiation of the Hong Kong International Airport PC/FA operation, The Shilla Duty Free has become the first travel retailer to operate the Cosmetics & Perfumes category in three major hub airports in East Asia (Incheon, Changi, and Hong Kong). https://sg.shilladutyfree.com/en/ Media Contact:

