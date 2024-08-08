Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, August 8, 2024
Thursday, 8 August 2024, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Life-Space
Life-Space Aims to Help Improve Gut Health in Singapore and Southeast Asia with Award-Winning Probiotic Range

SINGAPORE, Aug 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As health and wellness become paramount in the fast-growing markets of Singapore and within Southeast Asia, a crucial yet often overlooked aspect of overall well-being is gaining attention: gut health. Studies by probiotics specialists Life-Space have shown that gut health is integral to a robust immune system, effective digestion, and even mental health.

The shifting attitudes of Southeast Asian residents towards nutritional supplements, spurred by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and an increased focus on personal health, have ushered in a new era for the industry. With an unwavering commitment to specialisation in probiotics, Life-Space is aiming to continuously provide solutions for the diverse health issues faced by consumers in Southeast Asia.

Recognising the unique health challenges in these regions, Life-Space which is Australia’s No. 1 probiotics expert, is set to revolutionise gut health with its award-winning range of products, including in Singapore.

Alan Yi, General Manager of Life-Space Group shared, "Life-Space is dedicated to advancing the health and wellness of Singaporeans through our innovative probiotic solutions. We understand the unique challenges faced by many in maintaining a healthy gut and are committed to providing effective, science-backed products to support their journey towards better health.

“Our recent engagements at prominent industry events highlight our commitment to education and community involvement, ensuring that Singaporeans have access to the best possible resources for their well-being," he said.

At the heart of Life-Space’s offerings is the Broad Spectrum Probiotic, a supplement designed to support a balanced gut microbiome. This probiotic combines 15 strains and 32 billion CFU of naturally sourced probiotics to enhance digestive health, bolster the immune system, and promote overall wellness.

Life-Space's commitment to scientific research and high-quality ingredients ensures that consumers in Singapore and Southeast Asia have access to top-tier health solutions.

Life-Space has actively engaged with key markets like Singapore through major events, such as the Glow Festival (5-16 July 2024) and the Growth Asia Summit (16-18 July 2024), where it showcased its science-backed probiotic supplements and participated in critical discussions on gut health. These engagements in Singapore underscore the brand’s commitment to education and community involvement, reinforcing its presence in the region.

Following these successful events, Life-Space further solidified its commitment by partnering and engaging in The Guardian Retreat (19-20 July 2024) held in Kuala Lumpur. The retreat, themed "Nurturing MY Well-being," featured Life-Space Group's lead Scientific Educator, Jessica Simonis, who delivered a keynote address and a workshop for over 100 Guardian pharmacists, emphasising education, communication, and brand image building.

Life-Space is dedicated to expanding its footprint in Singapore, providing innovative probiotic solutions and actively participating in industry-leading events.

As the brand continues to grow, it remains committed to offering high-quality products that support a healthy, balanced lifestyle, ensuring that consumers in Singapore and Southeast Asia have access to the best health solutions.

For any queries, please contact Chua Sheng Rui (+65 91372102)




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Life-Space
Sectors: Daily News, Healthcare & Pharm, Regional, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Honda and Yamaha Reach Agreement on OEM Supply of Electric Motorcycle Models in the Class-1 Category  
Thursday, August 8, 2024 2:13:00 PM
Team Mitsubishi Ralliart Conducts Shakedown Ahead of Asia Cross Country Rally 2024: All Preparations in Place to Reclaim the Title After Two Years  
Thursday, August 8, 2024 1:36:00 PM
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Taiwan Fertilizer Sign MoU for Joint Study on Developing Fuel Ammonia Value Chain in Taiwan  
Thursday, August 8, 2024 1:01:00 PM
LAC Spotlights Brain Health Amid Growing Stress Concerns in Singapore, Features Brain-Boosting Supplements to Combat Damage From Stressors  
Aug 8, 2024 11:00 HKT/SGT
NEC Bio Therapeutics and AGC Biologics Announce Collaboration to Manufacture Personalized Cancer Vaccines  
Thursday, August 8, 2024 10:12:00 AM
Southeast Asian Companies Prioritising Investments in AI: Insights From The Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2024  
Aug 8, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
Life-Space Aims to Help Improve Gut Health in Singapore and Southeast Asia with Award-Winning Probiotic Range  
Aug 8, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
London Climate Technology Show: Premier Speaker, Exhibitor line-up Make it Must-attend  
Aug 7, 2024 17:51 HKT/SGT
Ensign InfoSecurity Named "Cyber Company of The Year" at Malaysia Cyber Security Awards 2024  
Aug 7, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
The New Soluble Solid by MASSCON  
Aug 7, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Digital-first Strategy In a Fast-changing Landscape
7  -  8   August
Mumbai, India
2024 Solar PV & Energy Storage World Expo
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2024)
8  -  10   August
Guangzhou, China
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
13  -  14   August
Manila, Philippines
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Retail & E-Commerce Summit Asia 2024
22   August
Ho Chi Minh City, VIETNAM
Universal Tech Expo 2024
23  -  24   August
Cebu, Philippines
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Martechvibe
5   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
11  -  12   September
London
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
11  -  12   September
MADINAT JUMEIRAH, DUBAI
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
SMART RIYADH FORUM 2024
24  -  26   September
Saudi Arabia
24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum
25  -  27   September
Vientiane, Lao PDR
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024
3   October
Singapore
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC
14  -  16   October
Singapore
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       