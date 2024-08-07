

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Ensign InfoSecurity (“Ensign”), one of Asia’s largest comprehensive cybersecurity services providers, has been awarded “Cyber Company of the Year” at the 15th edition of the Malaysia Cyber Security Awards. This recognition, supported by the Ministry of Digital and the Ministry of Defence Malaysia, reflects Ensign’s commitment to delivering innovative and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, as well as its active involvement in the nation’s cybersecurity ecosystem. Since its establishment, Ensign has rapidly grown into a world-class cybersecurity company, distinguished by its Asia-first approach and its role as a Single Point of Accountability for clients Ensign offers a comprehensive, threat-informed approach to cybersecurity, covering advisory, assurance, architecture design, systems integration, managed security services, and incident response and recovery. Our services are powered by in-house research and development in AI, data science, and threat analysis, focusing on understanding localised threats and providing tailored, effective solutions to meet our clients' needs. Ensign Malaysia, with a team of over 130 professionals, serves a diverse range of industries, including Financial Services, Digital Banking, Oil & Gas, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, as well as Government-linked companies. In February 2024, Ensign launched its enhanced Ensign Security Operations Centre (EnSOC), making it the largest commercial Security Operations Centre in Malaysia. EnSOC utilises automation and machine learning to manage complex tasks at scale, reinforcing Ensign’s position as a trusted cybersecurity partner. In addition to providing top-tier cybersecurity services, Ensign is committed to contributing to the broader cybersecurity community. The company annually publishes its Cyber Threat Landscape Report, offering insights into cybersecurity trends and outlook across six Asia-Pacific territories, including Malaysia. The 2024 report, now in its fifth edition this year, identified the top five most targeted sectors, in Malaysia and provided practical guidance for organisations to strengthen their cyber defences. The report is available for download on Ensign’s website. Ensign also brings its expertise to the global stage through participation in high profile forums such as the United Nations, World Economic Forum, and Geneva Dialogue, where it helps shape discussions on cybersecurity challenges. Locally, Ensign plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between regulators and the cybersecurity industry in Malaysia, fostering public-private collaboration through expert insights and shared solutions. Ensign also organises workshops and events, participates in industry discussions, and delivers educational talks to help organisations build cyber resilient operations. For example, Ensign will be involved in the Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation Sustainability Hackathon 2024 on 23 - 24 August, where Ensign’s experts will mentor and judge student teams as they develop technology driven solutions for environmental sustainability in Malaysia. “We are deeply honoured to be recognised as “Cyber Company of the Year” among the leading players in the industry. This award is a testament to the innovation and dedication of our team in helping organisations strengthen their cybersecurity defences, and it has been a privilege for Ensign to contribute to the nation’s cybersecurity ecosystem. With the new Malaysia Cyber Security Bill 2024 in motion, Ensign endeavours to partner more organisations and governing bodies to navigate their cybersecurity journeys and secure Malaysia’s digital space”, shared Tammie Tham, Group CEO of Ensign InfoSecurity. About Ensign InfoSecurity Ensign InfoSecurity is one of the largest comprehensive cybersecurity service providers in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, Ensign offers bespoke solutions and services to address their clients’ cybersecurity needs. Their core competencies are in the provision of cybersecurity advisory and assurance services, architecture design and systems integration services, and managed security services for advanced threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. Underpinning these competencies is in-house research and development in cybersecurity. Ensign has two decades of proven track record as a trusted and relevant service provider, serving clients from the public and private sectors in the Asia Pacific region. Ensign InfoSecurity is ranked 7th in a worldwide survey of MSSPs (Managed Security Services Providers). In 2023, Ensign was awarded Special Recognition as the Best Managed Security Service Provider at the Malaysia PIKOM Unicorn Tech Awards 2023. For more information, visit www.ensigninfosecurity.com or email media@ensigninfosecurity.com.





