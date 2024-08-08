

SINGAPORE, Aug 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - 71% of companies in Southeast Asia are re-evaluating their AI platforms, indicating a significant shift towards leveraging advanced technologies to enhance customer interactions. The 'Customer Experience Live Intelligence Report 2024', unveiled at the Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2024, held in Singapore on 6-7 August, offered a comprehensive analysis of emerging trends and strategic priorities in the region, with most companies citing operational efficiency as a key challenge for 2024-2025.



The Rise of AI in Customer Experience A key finding from the report is the growing emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) as a pivotal component of CX strategies across Asia. According to the report, 71% of companies are re-evaluating their AI platforms, indicating a significant shift towards leveraging advanced technologies to enhance customer interactions. Businesses are keen on capitalising the transformative potential of AI in delivering personalised, efficient, and scalable customer experiences. The report also revealed strong investments in other CX solutions: Customer Journey Mapping: 47% of companies are enhancing their customer journey mapping (CJM) to identify critical customer touchpoints and potential pain points

CRM Systems: 44% are citing an increased investment in CRM systems to optimise customer data management and improve customer interactions

Workflow Automation platforms: 43% are seeking to streamline operations and improve efficiency by investing in workflow automation platforms As per Ayusha Tyagi, Managing Director of Customer Experience Live, “The Customer Experience Live Intelligence Report 2024 demonstrates how investing in CX can deliver significant business impact, and underscores how leading-edge technologies and strategic thinking are transforming customer interactions across the region.” In its 2024 edition, the Customer Experience Live Show Asia focussed on equipping attending enterprises to explore, and leverage the best digital experience strategies and solutions. As companies across the region continue to prioritise adopting an agile, frictionless, humanised, and innovative CX model, these learnings are expected to guide their actions and decisions in the coming year. Sponsored by NICE and Kore.ai, the Customer Experience Live Show Asia 2024 brought together a diverse array of industry experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers. Strategic partners included the International Customer Experience Institute and Customer Institute and media partners were ACN Newswire, Retail in Asia, AI Time Journal, Siliconindia, StartupNews.fyi, CIOReview, and DrivePly. Thought-provoking perspectives were shared by Aboitiz Power Corporation, CIMB, Citibank HK, Electrolux Group, GE HealthCare, GSK, IHH Healthcare, Novartis, SingHealth, Standard Chartered Bank, and Telekom Malaysia among others, providing invaluable insights into the accelerating digital CX transformation. According to Sodtsetseg (Sod) Ganbold, CEO of CMI, Country Partner of ICXI, “Businesses are increasingly acknowledging the importance of adapting to the evolving demands of the market. This approach goes beyond gaining a competitive edge; it focuses on cultivating a robust foundation for sustainable, long-term success and existence. Customers today expect a deep understanding of their unique needs and personalised interactions. An up-to-date tech stack allows organisations to meet these expectations and continuously improve service offerings." The Customer Experience Live Awards Asia 2024, held on 7 August at the event, honoured leading enterprises for their exemplary CX programs and achievements, including MSD, Riyadh Airports Company, Telecommunications And Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Kore.ai, and Central Retail. For more information on the report 'Customer Experience Live Intelligence Report 2024’, please visit www.customer-experience.live. About Customer Experience Live Customer Experience Live is a leading digital customer experience insights and research powerhouse in the EMEA region. The company is committed to rigorous research that drives the conceptualization of programs and activations essential for top-level executives to fuel growth within their organisations. With a keen focus on assisting leading solution providers in navigating the EMEA market, it delves into understanding end-user needs comprehensively, facilitating the generation of high-quality leads and ultimately securing successful business ventures. For more information, please contact:

