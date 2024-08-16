

MANILA, Aug 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Darwinbox, a global leader in providing end-to-end Human Resources Management Systems (HRMS), has significantly transformed the operations of Security Bank Corporation, one of the largest private domestic universal banks in the Philippines and its subsidiaries. This comes as Darwinbox continues to enhance the HR landscape in the Philippines by helping companies optimize their human resources (HR) and improve overall operational efficiency. Security Bank EVP and Chief People Officer, Nerissa Berba, said that Darwinbox, a new-age, enterprise-ready Human Capital Management (HCM) platform, optimized the bank's processes, reduced manual tasks, and enhanced efficiency with streamlined workflows. Security Bank has already observed significant enhancements in its HR processes thanks to Darwinbox. To date, it has automated close to 90 per cent of HR processes, leading to a 67 per cent increase in HR operational efficiency within the first year, which exceeded the initial projection of 30 per cent. Consequently, this has allowed for a 30 per cent improvement in report generation speed and a 75 per cent reduction in the time taken for performance administration ensuring full compliance with policies. Berba further said that Darwinbox met all the bank’s HCM requirements. First, the entire employee lifecycle, from hire-to-retire, can be managed within Darwinbox, allowing the bank to have one system for all its employees’ needs. The Bank has implemented most of the Darwinbox modules, ensuring a consistent experience across the majority of the organization and HR processes. Additionally, the simplicity and user-friendliness of the Darwinbox interface, along with its deep functionality and intuitive mobile app, add significant value to the Bank’s operations. The no-code backend of the highly configurable platform empowers its HR team to tailor processes to the organization’s needs without external consultants. “[Darwinbox] is truly an empowering platform for an enterprise that is customer-first and people-empowered,” Berba said. Security Bank currently provides banking services across the Philippines through a dedicated workforce of nearly 9,000, who deliver the brand’s promise of ‘BetterBanking’. “Our commitment to a future-ready organization hinged on a compelling employee value proposition and a transformative work culture,” Berba said. Meanwhile, Darwinbox, founded in Asia and currently catering to over 950 enterprises worldwide, is actively expanding its presence in the Philippines. The company plans to engage various sectors, utilizing its advanced HR technology to address the diverse needs of organizations in the region. This expansion is in line with Darwinbox's goal to provide businesses with comprehensive and intuitive HR solutions, specifically designed for the unique challenges and opportunities within the Philippine market. Media Contact:

