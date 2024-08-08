Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, August 12, 2024
Monday, 12 August 2024, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Share:

Source: Quantgroup Technology Limited
Quantgroup Has Seen Three Consecutive Years of Revenue Growth
- Driven by scenario-based digital empowerment and supported by prominent shareholders
- Demonstrating remarkable results from scenario-based digital empowerment
- Achieving outstanding performance over the past three years

HONG KONG, Aug 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) — In recent years, the digital solutions market for Mainland Chinese enterprises has shown rapid growth.

According to Frost & Sullivan, the market size for digital solutions for Mainland Chinese enterprises has increased from RMB482.4 billion in 2019 to RMB775.1 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 12.6%. It is expected to reach RMB1,302.8 billion by 2028. In this vast blue ocean market, high-quality companies that empower enterprises digitally will thrive in this favourable environment. Established in 2014, Quantgroup is one of the representative companies in this space.

Faced with unprecedented momentum in digital transformation, the capital market has maintained sharper insight and a long-term strategic vision.

Since its establishment, Quantgroup has provided scenario-based digital empowerment services for multiple industries based on its AI technology capabilities, helping them achieve in-depth digital integration in scenarios, technology, traffic, operations, goods, and services. Based on public information, from 2014 to 2020, Quantgroup has completed multiple rounds of financing, including Series A financing led by Fosun Kinzon, Gaorong Capital, and Huachuang Capital, and Series B financing led by Prophet Capital, Star VC, Oriental Fortune, Jiangmen, and Bihai Capital.

In November 2016, Quantgroup completed a RMB500 million Series C financing round, led by Sunshine Insurance, one of the seven major insurance groups in China, with follow-up investments from Fosun Group's PE fund Fosun Capital, and Guoxin Hongsheng under Guoxin Securities. The favour and support from numerous well-known investment institutions not only serve as a strong testament to Quantgroup's current strength but also reflect a firm belief in its growth potential.

Quantgroup's influence in the industry is growing day by day. Since 2020, Quantgroup has been listed three times in a row on the Greatwall Strategy Consultant's "China Potential Unicorn Enterprises" list. To achieve this honour, companies must not only have strict registration qualifications and reach a certain scale of financing but also meet rigorous valuation criteria. Greatwall Strategy Consultant has published these criteria, which include meeting one of the following conditions: achieving a post-investment valuation of US$100 million within five years of establishment (established after 2019) or achieving a post-investment valuation of US$500 million within 5 to 9 years of establishment (established from 2014 to 2018). As a company established in 2014, Quantgroup has managed to meet the US$500 million post-investment valuation criteria set by Greatwall Strategy Consultant within 5 to 9 years of establishment, providing strong evidence of its rapid development and strong growth potential.

Quantgroup's continued focus on the digital solutions market and business expansion demonstrates a solid operational status and growth potential. According to the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, from 2021 to 2023, the prospectus indicates that Quantgroup's revenues for 2021, 2022, and 2023 were RMB351 million, RMB475 million, and RMB530 million respectively, with gross profits of RMB267 million, RMB313 million, and RMB368 million. Based on the 2023 revenue, Quantgroup ranked seventh among digital solution providers in China. Additionally, by the end of 2023, proprietary applications empowered by Quantgroup had served over 48 million registered end customers. The number of business partners increased from 214 in 2021 to 2,529 by 2023.

As a vertical AI "unicorn" enterprise, Quantgroup is currently in a phase of rapid growth and has already achieved commercial profitability. This achievement stands out prominently in the backdrop of the AI industry's general lack of commercial maturity, garnering widespread market attention for its sustained high growth potential. This could potentially lead to a further increase in its valuation.

Quantgroup Technology Limited [Quantgroup] https://www.quantgroup.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Quantgroup Technology Limited
Sectors: Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Q2 Metals Drills 215.6 Metre Interval of Continuous Spodumene-Pegmatite at Its Cisco Lithium Property, James Bay, Quebec, Canada  
Aug 12, 2024 15:05 HKT/SGT
Q&M Dental Group's profit after tax grew 84%, Board declared 0.40 cent interim dividend, a 150% increase over the same period last year  
Aug 12, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
Quantgroup Has Seen Three Consecutive Years of Revenue Growth  
Aug 12, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
NIA's SITE 2024 Achieves Record Success at the MHESI 'SCI-POWER FOR FUTURE THAILAND' Fair  
Aug 10, 2024 02:00 HKT/SGT
Huatai Securities Backs Collection of Potential OECM Cases in China  
Aug 9, 2024 19:29 HKT/SGT
USA Defeats France in the 2024 Paris Games Polo Challenge Presented by U.S. Polo Assn.  
Aug 9, 2024 19:00 HKT/SGT
Holon Forges Ground-breaking Partnership to Power a Sustainable Data Future at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival  
Aug 9, 2024 16:01 HKT/SGT
Verofax and NetGreen Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Global Reforestation Efforts  
Aug 9, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
Honda and Yamaha Reach Agreement on OEM Supply of Electric Motorcycle Models in the Class-1 Category  
Thursday, August 8, 2024 2:13:00 PM
Team Mitsubishi Ralliart Conducts Shakedown Ahead of Asia Cross Country Rally 2024: All Preparations in Place to Reclaim the Title After Two Years  
Thursday, August 8, 2024 1:36:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
13  -  14   August
Manila, Philippines
SETA 2024
15  -  17   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Retail & E-Commerce Summit Asia 2024
22   August
Ho Chi Minh City, VIETNAM
Universal Tech Expo 2024
23  -  24   August
Cebu, Philippines
The Business Show Asia
28  -  29   August
Singapore
The Business Show Asia 2024
28  -  29   August
Singapore
CDAO Melbourne
2  -  4   September
Melbourne, Australia
EPC Contracts for Energy Industry (Online Course)
3  -  10   September
Virtual
Martechvibe
5   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
11  -  12   September
London
Dubai AI & Web3 Festival
11  -  12   September
MADINAT JUMEIRAH, DUBAI
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
SMART RIYADH FORUM 2024
24  -  26   September
Saudi Arabia
24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum
25  -  27   September
Vientiane, Lao PDR
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024
3   October
Singapore
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       