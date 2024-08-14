

SINGAPORE, Aug 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - ALUXE, cherished for its unwavering commitment to celebrating love and happiness, is delighted to introduce 8 stunning new additions to its exclusive "Lovers" collection. Originally launched in 2023, this exquisite wedding ring collection now embraces new designs that seamlessly blend timeless elegance with contemporary flair. ALUXE has upheld a customer-centric approach, providing each customer with the finest products and services. ALUXE is committed to crafting captivating jewellery and spreading happiness to countless couples worldwide. The 2024 collection features 8 captivating new designs, set to debut just before the Chinese Valentine’s Day. Adorned with rare and eternal blue diamonds, these pieces symbolise purity and enduring love. Inspired by bridal bouquets and veils, the designs combine simplicity with sophistication, creating unique and extraordinary works of art. Each ring in the "Lovers" collection is a testament to the purest form of love between two people. With these rings, ALUXE seeks to turn fleeting moments of happiness into cherished memories. The eternal blue diamonds in the new designs represent both purity and everlasting love, with each stone symbolising the unwavering commitment and sincerity between lovers. Every ring embodies the essence of “Every moment with you is a moment of love,” capturing the spirit of shared romantic journeys. Each ring also features a discreetly embedded blue sapphire inside, adding a touch of understated elegance. ALUXE’s exceptional craftsmanship ensures that every ring is not only beautiful but also unique. The meticulous attention to detail and superior craftsmanship provide exceptional comfort, while the minimalist design maintains a refined sophistication, making these rings perfect for any occasion. To celebrate the launch of the new collection, ALUXE is offering complimentary personalised engravings for a limited time. These bespoke engravings add a personal touch, making the rings even more special and memorable. Chinese Valentine’s Day, a day dedicated to love and promises, is the perfect occasion to introduce the new "Lovers" collection. These wedding rings are ideal for couples looking to celebrate their love and make a lifelong commitment. Let the "Lovers" collection accompanies every love story, adding a touch of romance to each chapter. Discover the new "Lovers" series at ALUXE stores or visit our website to view the complete collection. Celebrate your love with a ring that symbolises the purest and most enduring moments of your relationship. Lovers Series – The moments of love The "purity" of blue diamonds is like the sincere love between lovers. The " brilliance " of blue diamond’s tells the sparkle of every romantic moment. The "blue" of blue diamonds is the foundation of trust and security between lovers. Blue is both infnite and eternal. Each unique blue diamond turns the happiness between lovers into eternity. Every moment with you is the moment of love. Design Features: I am willing to walk alongside you all the way, supporting each other and shining in our own ways. The curve of the ring symbolises the love of two people running towards each other, while the blue diamond represents the figures on their growth path. Together, they grow into braver and more resilient soulmates, telling the story of a sweet and brilliant love between lovers. Lovers Collection - Blue Diamond Engagement Ring (RS2010) The curved bands on both sides extend to the centre, where the main diamond is set. Just like our love, it takes two people holding hands tightly to achieve happiness. RS2010

Platinum SGD 2,520

(Excluding Diamond) Lovers Collection - Blue Diamond Wedding Ring (RBG0010): The matching rings feature a streamlined design that symbolises a love journey where both sides meet each other halfway. The man's ring has a calm, brushed texture, while the woman's ring is adorned with diamonds, representing hopes and dreams for the future. The blue diamond symbolises the couple walking side by side, experiencing both joys and challenges together, each shining in their unique way. RB0010

Platinum SGD 2,090 RG0010

Platinum SGD 2,140 Design Features: Your gentleness is my greatest safeguard in this life. Inspired by a bouquet, it elegantly cradles the main diamond. A flowing line on the ring symbolises the unique mark of love, writing the story of a steady and enduring romance between two people. Lovers Collection - Blue Diamond Engagement Ring (RS2018): The main diamond ring is designed like a bouquet, symbolising the blossoming of our love and the beginning of a new chapter in life together. The blue diamonds on either side of the main diamond represent the two of us, steadfastly protecting this miraculous love. RS2018

Platinum SGD 1,980

(Excluding Diamond) Lovers Collection - Blue Diamond Wedding Ring (RBG0018) A sleek, simple line on the ring band symbolises the story of our enduring love, like the unspoken understanding and eternity between us. From now on, whether in moments of brilliance or in everyday life. RB0018

Platinum SGD 2,090 RG0018

Platinum SGD 1,770 Design Features: The blue diamond represents the most brilliant moment between us, a fleeting instant turned eternal. It carries the love memories of two people through time. As sunlight falls, it reflects our every moment of happiness and sweetness. Lovers Collection - Blue Diamond Wedding Ring (RBG0009) The blue diamond symbolises our most brilliant moment, eternal in an instant. Forever in our hearts, the ring band is like a steady shoulder, protecting that brilliant memory and expressing your unwavering and understanding love. The blue diamond captures our happiness, making a moment eternal. The row of diamonds represents the countless love memories we share over time. Worn every day, it shines with infinite beauty. RB0009

Platinum SGD 2,320 RG0009

Platinum SGD 1,780 For Media Queries, Please Contact:

Chua Sheng Rui: +65 9137 2102 // shengrui@swstrategies.org

Amirul Asyraf: +65 8448 4824 // amirul@swstrategies.org About ALUXE ALUXE is the first jewellery brand in Taiwan, embodying the perfect combination of happiness and jewellery. Starting as an online retailer, ALUXE's high-quality products and competitive prices gradually garnered more attention, which led to the opening of its first physical store in 2008 to offer even better products and services to customers around the world. ALUXE is currently present in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with Singapore’s flagship store located at ION Orchard and two other doors at the heartland areas. For more information, visit https://www.aluxe.com/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/aluxe.sg

IG: https://www.instagram.com/aluxe_sg/

Whatsapp: +65 8189 7721 ALUXE Locations ION Orchard

2 Orchard Turn, ION Orchard #B2-63, Singapore 238801

Tel: +65 6015 0798

Opening Hours: 10:00 - 21:30 JEM

50 Jurong Gateway Road, JEM #01-55, Singapore 608549

Tel: +65 6992 2589

Opening Hours: 11:00 - 21:30 Tampines 1

10 Tampines Central 1, Tampines 1 #01-27 & 28, Singapore 529536

Tel: +65 6992 2589

Opening Hours: 11:00 - 21:30





