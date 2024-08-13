

SYDNEY, AU, Aug 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In December 2022, a significant data breach led to personal details being exposed for 9.7 million customers located in Australia. The hackers, an alleged notorious ransomware group, leaked data that included names, birthdates, passport numbers, medical claims data, and medical records.



Despite the ransom demand amounting to $10 million, the organization still refused to yield, really standing as a testament to its resilience and adherence to principles in the relatively cold world of cyberspace. The data was later leaked on the Dark Web; however, so far, with proactivity and huge investments in cybersecurity, there have been no reported cases of either identity or financial fraud. With a focus on the imperative for better national-level security, after one of the largest data breaches in history, this year's Cyber Security Summit convenes over 350 Cyber security leaders of Australia's most significant companies and institutions, including government agencies. What is evident from this incident is that recent events have sharply focused the need for comprehensive cybersecurity strategies; despite the breach affecting data important to millions of individuals, the collective is urged to dig in with an appreciation of cybersecurity investment in the context of searching for protection rather than as an avenue of revenue. Overview of the 23rd Edition of the Cyber Security Summit, Australia: The Cyber Security Summit, an exclusive, invitation-only event for top cybersecurity leaders in Australia, highlights the nation’s position as the world’s fifth most powerful cybernation. With a cybersecurity market valued at USD 7.09 billion in 2024, projected to reach USD 16.52 billion by 2029, and a government-backed 2023-2030 Cybersecurity Strategy, the summit focuses on “From Vision to Strategy: Australia’s Cybersecurity Blueprint.” It aims to unite over 350+ leaders to enhance collaboration and security measures. Get ready for an exhilarating line-up of discussion topics by distinguished speakers at the event! Simona Dimovski, Head of Security and Technology at Helia, will explore the synergy between digital transformation and the zero trust model, highlighting practical strategies to enhance cybersecurity through innovative technologies and a zero trust mindset. Monica Schlesinger, Director and CEO of the Australian Health and Science Institute, will discuss the dual role of AI in cybersecurity, exploring the rise of AI-driven threats and how AI can be leveraged both as a weapon and a shield in defence strategies. Daminda Kumara, Chief Information Security Officer at the Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation, will provide insights into strategic cloud migration, focusing on data security, cloud optimization, and overcoming challenges in hybrid work environments. Stay tuned for more speakers to be announced! Event Highlights: Date: 19th September 2024

Venue: Sydney, Australia

Theme: "From Vision to Strategy: Australia’s Cybersecurity Blueprint" For more information on the Cyber Security Summit, Australia please visit link. For Media Enquiries, contact:

