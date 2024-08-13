Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Monday, 12 August 2024, 23:03 HKT/SGT
Source: Total Telecom
Connected Britain Returns to London to Celebrate its 10th Anniversary

LONDON, Aug 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Connected Britain, the UK’s biggest digital economy event, is returning to London as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Hosted by telecoms media and events specialist Total Telecom, this year’s event will welcome 7,500 attendees from over 2,000 organisations, including 100 tech and digital startups exhibiting in its largest ever startup village.

Across two action-packed days, the event will delve into twelve key themes from 350 speakers, covering topics such as UK leadership in tech, achieving truly ubiquitous connectivity, and the digital divide. The exhibition will feature CXO interviews with some of the world’s most recognised companies, as well as a spotlight on local authorities who are the driving force behind some of the country’s most exciting technology trials.

Key speakers at this year’s event include:

  • Marc Allera, CEO, EE & Consumer Division - BT Group
  • Phil Siveter, Chief Executive Officer, UK& Ireland - Nokia
  • Iain Milligan, Chief Network Officer - Three UK
  • Greg Mesch, Founder & Chief Executive Officer - CityFibre
  • Dame Melanie Dawes, Chief Executive - Ofcom

“We’re absolutely delighted to be celebrating the ten-year anniversary of Connected Britain,” said Total Telecom Managing Director Rob Chambers. “We’ve come a long way from our first event back in 2015 which welcomed just a few hundred attendees–we’re now the UK’s largest digital economy event, which is a testament to the advancements and collaborative spirit within the industry. Connected Britain is not just a conference, it’s an essential platform for driving progress and building a more connected future for all.”

On the evening of day one, the Connected Britain Awards will recognise the most significant and innovative organisations, solutions, and programmes that are shaping Britain’s digital future. The day one official afterparty: Connected After Hours, is an unmissable evening of fun that will cement and develop new relationships for event attendees over complimentary drinks and live music.

For more information or to register to attend Connected Britain 2024, visit: https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/connected-britain/index.stm 

About Total Telecom

Since 1997, Total Telecom has provided the connection between the buyers and sellers in the global telecom market. We do this through high quality editorial content and events to facilitate discussion on industry issues, and recognise innovation and excellence by companies and individuals. 

Our community of 120,000+ telecom professionals rely on Total Telecom for daily news and regular in-depth insight, delivered through a number of channels including online, video, social media, and at our series of events.

Our award-winning event portfolio includes, Broadband Communities Summit, the World Communication Awards, Connected North, Connected Germany, and the UK’s largest connectivity event Connected Britain. 

Media contact information:
Sofia MacKeith
sofia.mackeith@totaltele.com




