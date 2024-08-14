

HONG KONG, Aug 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), CENTRESTAGE, the annual highlight of the Asian fashion scene, will be held from 4 to 7 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This year’s grand opening show, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, will take place at the Hong Kong Palace Museum on 3 September, the day before the main event opens, and will feature renowned local designer Robert Wun presenting a collection themed “Home”. Mr Wun is the first Hong Kong designer to have his creations showcased at Paris Haute Couture Week. Mr Wun’s appearance at CENTRESTAGE ELITES marks his triumphant return to Hong Kong and will also be the first-ever fashion show to be held at the Hong Kong Palace Museum. Attendees will enter through the museum's iconic crimson red doors for an evening that will take them on an extraordinary journey. Mr Wun shared: “My dream of becoming a fashion designer started in Hong Kong. Returning to present my collection here revives memories of the past decade – my experiences, persistence and reminiscences. Hong Kong has profoundly influenced me, fuelling my passion and drive. As I celebrate my brand's 10th anniversary, I possess a sense of gratitude for my home. This felt like the perfect moment to return and host this show, incorporating elements that Hongkongers would relate to. “My new collection pays homage to my grandmother, drawing inspiration from the indomitable spirit and resilience of Hong Kong women as well as our cultural balance of strength and elegance. I have drawn significant influence from Hong Kong’s music, television and cinema.” The upcoming CENTRESTAGE ELITES fashion show will feature some of Mr Wun’s classic pieces, celebrating a momentous homecoming to the city that nurtured his dreams. Insights to be shared at CENTRESTAGE masterclass Born in Hong Kong, Mr Wun was discovered by the esteemed Joyce Boutique after showcasing his graduation collection at the London College of Fashion in 2012. He launched his eponymous brand in 2014, which marked the beginning of an inspiring and much-lauded journey for him. Mr Wun’s fashion achievements have gained widespread recognition over the years. In 2020 he was named one of Fashion Asia Hong Kong* 10 Asian Designers to Watch. He received the ANDAM Fashion Awards Prix Spécial in 2022 and was recognised as one of fashion's most influential figures by Vogue Business 100 and Tatler Asia in 2023. In January 2023 he made his Paris Fashion Week debut, receiving strong support from CHANEL President Bruno Pavlovsky, where he unveiled his first haute couture collection at the closing fashion show. His designs have been worn by international celebrities including Beyoncé, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Adele, Cardi B, Florence Pugh and Billy Porter. He has also designed costumes for the Royal Ballet, the hit film The Hunger Games and a commercial directed by Hong Kong’s Wong Kar-wai. (*sponsored by CCIDA) Mr Wun's journey to becoming a top international fashion designer is truly inspirational. He will lead a masterclass on 5 September, sharing insights and experiences with attendees. His innovative designs will also be showcased at CENTRESTAGE. CENTRESTAGE serves as a premier platform for promoting global designer brands and collections and facilitating the launch of new products in the region. The HKTDC continues to invite industry professionals from around the world to participate in the annual event, fostering collaborative opportunities. As in previous years, the 2024 edition of CENTRESTAGE will offer a captivating lineup of events – including fashion shows, seminars, networking activities, fashion tours and showcases by young Hong Kong designers – that will enrich the experience for participants. More details will be unveiled at a press conference at the Hong Kong Palace Museum on 20 August. Photo download: https://bit.ly/3WP9hO2 Media enquiries Best Crew Public Relations & Marketing Diana Tang Tel: (852) 9199 6723 Email: diana.tang@bestcrewpr.com Reni Kwok Tel: (852) 6291 4283 Email: reni.kwok@bestcrewpr.com HKTDC Communication and Public Affairs Department: Snowy Chan Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: snowy.sn.chan@hktdc.org HKTDC Newsroom, http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en About the HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong ’s trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly SMEs, in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn. About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia’s creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong’s positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan. About Fashion Hong Kong Fashion Hong Kong is a series of international promotional events organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) to promote Hong Kong fashion designers and labels in the global fashion arena. On 3 September, during the CENTRESTAGE ELITES Show, HKTDC will showcase the creations of 10 Fashion Hong Kong designers at the ground floor of the Hong Kong Palace Museum. The following day, 4 September, HKTDC will present the Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show, organised by the HKTDC and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Directed by Chan Chi-fat, the runway event will feature new Spring/Summer 2025 (SS25) collections from four Hong Kong labels - ANGUS TSUI, röyksopp gakkai, selfFab., and Z I D I - in a cinematic style. Mr Chan was the director of “Weeds on Fire”, a winner of the first edition of First Feature Film Initiative organised by CCIDA (formerly known as Create Hong Kong). Websites : CENTRESTAGE : www.centrestage.com.hk

