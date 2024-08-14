Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 14:32 HKT/SGT
Source: Corinium
Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024 Partners with ACN Newswire; Offers Exclusive Discount

MELBOURNE, Aug 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Mark your calendars for an unmissable event! We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the upcoming Modern DevOps Melbourne, taking place on October 8, 2024, at the prestigious Grand Hyatt Melbourne. This event promises to be a cornerstone for industry leaders and innovators in the DevOps community.

Join us at Corinium's Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024, where you will have the opportunity to transform your DevOps delivery and explore revolutionary realms of platform engineering, DevSecOps, AI, and ModelOps. This is your chance to gain an unparalleled competitive edge in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

We are extending a special invitation to all ACN Newswire readers, offering an exclusive discount code to join this invaluable industry gathering. Don't miss the chance to find inspiration, build new connections, and be part of a transformative experience.

Get an exclusive $500 off the regular price by entering discount code DEVOPSPAR500 at checkout when registering.

Keynote Speakers Include:

  • Tim Baird, Senior Manager - DevOps, AIA
  • Mathangi VijayShankar, Engineering Lead API, Medibank
  • Andrew Cunningham, Application Development & DevSecOps Team Lead, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood
  • Jack Latrobe, Enterprise Architect – Sustainability External Relations & Legal, Telstra
  • Serge Ambrose, Digital Technology Head – APAC, MMG Limited
  • Aya Omar, Senior Manager Quality Engineering, Westpac
  • Paridhi Jha, Principal Machine Learning Engineer, Wesfarmers OneDigital
  • Dave Lemphers, CTO, EasyGo
  • Nimisha Balyan, Chapter Lead, Telstra
  • Shivansh Sharma, Senior Manager Engineering - Platform & Reliability, Tabcorp
  • Pouya Ghotbi, Security Lead APJ, AWS
  • Olga Mirensky, Senior Platform Engineer, ANZ
  • Nigel Fernandes, VP/GM Engineering (Ecosystem, Cloud, Platforms, Identity), Xero
  • Sean Duxbury, Principal Engineer – Google Cloud Platform, IAG
  • Darragh Kennedy, Director of Engineering, Zendesk
  • Michael Fornaro, Lead Cloud Engineer, ANZ

Key Themes at Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024:

  • Maturing DevOps DNA: Elevate practices for greater efficiency and innovation in the software development lifecycle.
  • Advance Your Toolchain with Automation, AI, and ML: Enhance scalability and efficiency in IT delivery.
  • Bridging Legacy to Cloud: Unlock agility, scalability, and efficiency in modern DevOps practices.
  • Unleash DevSecOps: Seamlessly integrate security measures into DevOps workflows.
  • From Pipelines to Possibilities: Maximize the potential of CI/CD and deployment pipelines for DevOps velocity.

This is an unparalleled opportunity to turbocharge scalable and secure DevOps deployment while aligning cyber and business strategies from a high-level perspective. Don't miss out on this chance to be part of Modern DevOps Melbourne!

Register today: https://bit.ly/4ci5Vsx

About Corinium Intelligence

Corinium Intelligence is a global leader in providing conferences, events, and content to the information and technology industries. With a focus on fostering collaboration and innovation, Corinium Intelligence brings together industry leaders to share insights, best practices, and strategies for success.

For more information, please contact Moira Ungerleider at moira.ungerleider@coriniumgroup.com




 News Alerts
