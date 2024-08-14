

HONG KONG, Aug 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Nissin Foods Company Limited (“Nissin Foods” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; Stock code: 1475) is pleased to announce that the Company is selected as a constituent to the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index (MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index), with effect from the market close of 30 August 2024 (Friday). Mr Kiyotaka ANDO, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nissin Foods, said, “We are confident that the Group's inclusion in the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index reflects the capital market’s appreciation of our business strategy and operational excellence. This development is anticipated to draw increased investor interest in the Group's growth prospects, potentially leading to a broader shareholder base. Looking ahead, we are actively enhancing our product portfolio and continuing to provide shareholders with greater value.” The MSCI Global Micro Cap Index captures micro cap representation across 23 developed markets countries. With 6,406 constituents, the index covers approximately 1% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country. Assessments for the index are based on key factors, including minimum market capitalization, free float and liquidity, foreign inclusion factor requirement, and minimum length of trading requirement. - End - About Nissin Foods Company Limited Nissin Foods Company Limited ("Nissin Foods”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; Stock code: 1475) is a renowned food company in Hong Kong and Mainland China, with a diversified portfolio of well-known and highly popular brands, primarily focusing on the premium instant noodle segment. The Group officially established its presence in Hong Kong in 1984 and is the largest instant noodle company in Hong Kong. The Group primarily manufactures and sells instant noodles, high-quality frozen food products, including frozen dim sum and frozen noodles, and also sells and distributes other food and beverage products, including retort pouches, snacks, mineral water, sauce and vegetable products under its two core corporate brands, namely “NISSIN” and “DOLL” together with a diversified portfolio of iconic household premium brands. The Group’s five flagship product brands, namely “Cup Noodles”, “Demae Iccho”, “Doll Instant Noodle”, “Doll Dim Sum” and “Fuku” are also among the most popular choices in their respective food product categories in Hong Kong. In the Mainland China market, the Group has introduced technology innovation through the “ECO Cup” concept and primarily focuses its sales efforts in first-and second-tier cities. In addition, Nissin Foods operates business in other Asian regions including Vietnam, Taiwan and Korea markets. Nissin Foods is currently a constituent of five Hang Seng Indexes, namely: Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Composite Industry Index - Consumer Staples, Hang Seng SCHK Consumption Index and Hang Seng SCHK Consumer Staples Index. Nissin Foods is eligible for trading under Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect.



For more information, please visit www.nissingroup.com.hk.





