Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Wednesday, 14 August 2024, 17:14 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Nissin Foods Co Ltd
Nissin Foods Becomes a Constituent of MSCI Global Micro Cap Index (MSCI Hong Kong Index)

HONG KONG, Aug 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -  Nissin Foods Company Limited (“Nissin Foods” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; Stock code: 1475) is pleased to announce that the Company is selected as a constituent to the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index (MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index), with effect from the market close of 30 August 2024 (Friday).

Mr Kiyotaka ANDO, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nissin Foods, said, “We are confident that the Group's inclusion in the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index reflects the capital market’s appreciation of our business strategy and operational excellence. This development is anticipated to draw increased investor interest in the Group's growth prospects, potentially leading to a broader shareholder base. Looking ahead, we are actively enhancing our product portfolio and continuing to provide shareholders with greater value.”

The MSCI Global Micro Cap Index captures micro cap representation across 23 developed markets countries. With 6,406 constituents, the index covers approximately 1% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country. Assessments for the index are based on key factors, including minimum market capitalization, free float and liquidity, foreign inclusion factor requirement, and minimum length of trading requirement.

- End -

About Nissin Foods Company Limited

Nissin Foods Company Limited ("Nissin Foods”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; Stock code: 1475) is a renowned food company in Hong Kong and Mainland China, with a diversified portfolio of well-known and highly popular brands, primarily focusing on the premium instant noodle segment. The Group officially established its presence in Hong Kong in 1984 and is the largest instant noodle company in Hong Kong. The Group primarily manufactures and sells instant noodles, high-quality frozen food products, including frozen dim sum and frozen noodles, and also sells and distributes other food and beverage products, including retort pouches, snacks, mineral water, sauce and vegetable products under its two core corporate brands, namely “NISSIN” and “DOLL” together with a diversified portfolio of iconic household premium brands. The Group’s five flagship product brands, namely “Cup Noodles”, “Demae Iccho”, “Doll Instant Noodle”, “Doll Dim Sum” and “Fuku” are also among the most popular choices in their respective food product categories in Hong Kong. In the Mainland China market, the Group has introduced technology innovation through the “ECO Cup” concept and primarily focuses its sales efforts in first-and second-tier cities. In addition, Nissin Foods operates business in other Asian regions including Vietnam, Taiwan and Korea markets.

Nissin Foods is currently a constituent of five Hang Seng Indexes, namely: Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Composite Industry Index - Consumer Staples, Hang Seng SCHK Consumption Index and Hang Seng SCHK Consumer Staples Index. Nissin Foods is eligible for trading under Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

For more information, please visit www.nissingroup.com.hk.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Nissin Foods Co Ltd
Sectors: Daily Finance, Food & Beverage, Daily News
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Nissin Foods Co Ltd
June 3, 2024 19:42 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods Acquires Korean Snack Manufacturer Gaemi Food
May 13, 2024 12:52 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods Announces 2024 Q1 Financial Results
Mar 26, 2024 12:40 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods Announces 2023 Annual Results, Net Profit Up 5.6% to HK$330.2 Million
Jan 16, 2024 18:07 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund Continues to Support Elite Athletes from The Education University of Hong Kong
Jan 12, 2024 20:30 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund Continues Supporting Talents in Food and Nutritional Sciences
Nov 9, 2023 12:45 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods Announces 2023 Q3 Financial Results
Aug 30, 2023 17:10 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods Announces 2023 Interim Results, Net Profit Increases by 6.4% to HK$171.7 Million
July 3, 2023 12:57 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods Completes Acquisition of Equity Interest in Hong Kong Eastpeak Limited
June 29, 2023 17:11 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods Acquires and Contributes Capital to Nissin Vietnam
June 5, 2023 12:48 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods' MSCI ESG rating upgraded to A
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       